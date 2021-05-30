Elevatus Wins Best AI Powered Hiring Solution in the United Kingdom at the 2021 Technology Innovator Awards

This award recognizes EVA-REC's success in utilizing innovative technology to accelerate the evolution of HR processes for companies worldwide. From automating processes, centralizing data, shortlisting candidates, filtering resumes, identifying top talent to instilling a memorable candidate experience; EVA-REC is a comprehensive solution that has mastered the balance of transformation, innovation, and scalability.

"Elevatus is incredibly pleased to have received this esteemed award. This award is truly a testament to EVA-REC's ability to redefine the hiring process with incredible AI technology," shared Yara Burgan, CEO of Elevatus. "We work rigorously hard to expand, grow, and enhance our AI solutions to positively impact the way businesses operate. Achieving such special recognition inspires us to continuously strive to ease the burden of HR professionals and help many more businesses develop and grow with our distinctive hiring solution."

900 nominees from various organizations, nations and industries were virtually evaluated in this year's competition. EVA-REC was selected amongst the judging panel based on Elevatus' exemplary business performance, longevity, business growth, market reputation, innovations and feedback from stakeholders. EVA-REC's award signifies its extensive expertise in the HR industry, its dedication to customer experience, and commitment to innovation. With innovation as its true driver, EVA-REC is inevitably transforming the HR industry and delivering a real change with its cutting-edge technology.

Elevatus has been working full force to provide AI solutions that flawlessly transform the way businesses operate. By helping worldwide clients see lucrative results, EVA-REC is democratising the hiring process and arming companies with much-needed innovative tools to win the war for top talent.

Contact:

Elevatus Inc

[email protected]

00962 777 201 060

Request Demo: https://calendly.com/elevatus?month=2021-04

SOURCE Elevatus Inc

Related Links

https://www.elevatus.io/

