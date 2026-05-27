Eleveight AI Launches Armenia's First Blackwell-Powered AI Factory

Armenia just became home to one of the most advanced AI data centers in the world and the first of its kind in the entire region.

YEREVAN, Armenia, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleveight AI has launched a GPU-native AI Factory in Gagarin, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell B300, the latest AI GPU. This marks the first deployment of this architecture in Armenia and the South Caucasus, representing an investment of up to $120 million in the project's first phase and positioning the region as an emerging node in the global AI infrastructure landscape.

"Eleveight AI factory in Gagarin"

The facility is engineered to scale to 35MW, designed to deliver large-scale compute capacity for AI workloads. As demand for high-performance infrastructure accelerates globally, the project positions the South Caucasus as a viable, cost-efficient alternative to traditional AI compute markets.

This development comes amid a broader move toward "sovereign AI," where countries and regions seek localized control over compute, data, and model development. In this context, Armenia, with its regional efficiency, offers a viable infrastructure base, combining lower energy costs, zero chemical footprint, and available technical talent, while improving international connectivity. All of these will result in attracting AI workloads that would traditionally concentrate in the US or Western Europe.

At the core of this AI factory is the NVIDIA Blackwell B300 architecture, designed for large-scale generative AI workloads. Compared to previous GPU generations, the system delivers significantly higher throughput per unit and improved energy efficiency, enabling faster model training cycles and lowering cost per compute operation. Eleveight AI's interconnected GPUs place the data center in the category of supercomputer-class AI infrastructure.

"AI infrastructure is becoming a geopolitical asset. Our goal is to position Armenia as a serious participant in this global shift, not just as a user of AI, but as a place where it is built, trained, and deployed. In our next phase, we are considering expansion into markets across Central Asia and Europe" said Arman Aleksanian, Co-Founder and CEO of Eleveight AI.

The launch is part of a broader ecosystem forming in Armenia. Yerevan State University has introduced a GPU-based research system, while national initiatives such as Firebird AI are expanding the country's computational capacity. Eleveight AI is dedicating 20 percent of its total compute capacity to Armenian universities, research institutions, and non-commercial organizations under partnership terms. Together, these efforts signal a coordinated push to establish Armenia as a regional hub for AI research and deployment, with the advanced data center providing commercial-scale infrastructure to support both local and international teams.

Website: https://eleveight.ai

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SOURCE Eleveight AI