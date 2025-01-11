Eleven Arab Teams Gear Up for UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025, set to take place at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, from February 1, will feature 11 teams from Arab nations competing in the sixth edition of this globally renowned tactical event.

Arab Teams in Action

Archived Photo of the KSA SWAT during the previous UAE SWAT Challenge

This year's competition will see the participation of:

Saudi Arabia : 2 teams

: 2 teams Iraq : 2 teams

: 2 teams Oman : 2 teams

: 2 teams Jordan : 2 teams

: 2 teams Bahrain : 2 teams

: 2 teams Kuwait : 1 team

Ready for the Challenge

The Arab teams have been preparing intensively, focusing on physical fitness, tactical readiness, and team cohesion. Rigorous training and selection processes have ensured that only the most capable members will represent their nations in this demanding competition.

Growing Arab Presence

Compared to previous editions, the sixth challenge underscores the growing Arab presence and determination to excel. Last year, the event welcomed teams from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Morocco, with notable performances across various challenges.

The upcoming edition promises fierce competition and exceptional displays of skill as these Arab teams join international counterparts in vying for top honours.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595952/KSA_SWAT.jpg

SOURCE UAE SWAT Challenge Media Centre