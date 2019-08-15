Eleven Berry Appleman & Leiden attorneys named "Best Lawyers in America" by Woodward White, Inc., for 2020

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers recognized eleven Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP lawyers as "The Best Lawyers in America" for 2020. The BAL attorneys listed by Best Lawyers are:

David P. Berry , San Francisco, Calif. (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2006)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2006) Roberto D. Caballero , Houston, Texas (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016) Philip A. Eichorn , Dallas, Texas (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2015)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2015) Frieda A. Garcia , San Francisco, Calif. (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016) Robert S. Groban, Jr. , New York, NY (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010) Sophia Johnykutty , Houston, Texas (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2019)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2019) Lynden Melmed, Washington, D.C. (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2013)

(Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2013) Edward Rios , Boston, Mass (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010) Petra Tang , San Francisco, Calif. (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2017)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2017) Carla Tarazi , San Francisco, Calif. (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2015)

, (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2015) Susan K. Wehrer , Walnut Creek, Calif. (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2007)

For 2019, U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers ranked BAL as a "Law Firm of the Year" in the immigration law category. BAL also received First Tier ranking in Houston, San Francisco and Washington D.C. by Best Lawyers.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based on a peer review process designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

