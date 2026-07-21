ELEVEN ELEVEN WINES TEAMS UP WITH CARNEROS RESORT AND SPA FOR A NAPA VALLEY ESCAPE

Eleven Eleven and Carneros Resort and Spa extend an invitation to (re)discover and experience Napa Valley, showcasing the very best of wine country through this exclusive collaboration.

NAPA, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven Eleven Wines has teamed up with Carneros Resort and Spa to curate a seamless, luxury staycation package. The new partnership pairs Eleven Eleven's signature wine experiences with the secluded, private-cottage luxury of Carneros Resort and Spa, giving guests a fully curated wine country weekend from the moment they arrive.

The collaboration arrives at a moment when wine country tourism has room to grow, and both brands see an opportunity to lead with invitation rather than urgency. Rather than waiting for travelers to come back on their own, Eleven Eleven and Carneros Resort and Spa are joining forces with a shared belief: Napa Valley is best experienced firsthand, and partnerships like this one make that easier than ever. It's a small, local reminder that the world's best wine country is closer than people think, and worth (re)discovering.

We're especially excited about Carneros Resort and Spa because it feels like a true extension of Eleven Eleven. We've hosted Eleven Eleven team events there, and the property's quiet luxury, secluded and beautifully appointed, makes it easy for people to connect, celebrate, and really enjoy the moment. From that sense of genuine hospitality to the privacy of the cottages, Carneros shares our philosophy: no urgency, just a thoughtfully curated experience. Together, we've created a staycation that feels like an invitation into Napa Valley, made for wine lovers and designed to linger, said Ellie Anest, Co-Founder and CEO of Eleven Eleven Wines.

"Today's luxury travelers are looking to experience a destination through the eyes of those who know it best, seeking authentic local knowledge and curated itineraries to help them make the most of their time," said Edward Costa, Managing Director of Carneros Resort and Spa. "Our partnership with Eleven Eleven Wines brings together two brands deeply rooted in Napa Valley, giving guests insider access to exceptional wine, hospitality, and the people who define this region. It's this kind of local collaboration that transforms a trip into a more meaningful experience."

Carneros Resort and Spa offers a quintessential Napa Valley setting, where private cottages, rejuvenating spa treatments, seasonal culinary offerings, and immersive programming allow guests to slow down and savor wine country. Together, these create the perfect backdrop for Eleven Eleven's estate-grown, single-varietal wines to take center stage. Crafted from 25 acres of organically farmed vineyards just minutes from downtown Napa, Eleven Eleven's wines reflect the same relaxed, locally rooted spirit that defines this collaboration.

The staycation package also includes exclusive access to Carneros Resort and Spa's private Cadillac fleet, allowing guests to explore Napa Valley on their own terms, from vineyard back roads to coastal drives.

Additional insider perks available as part of the collaboration include:

Exclusive Wine Tasting Savings: 50% off an 11:11 Experience reservation at Eleven Eleven Winery with code CARNEROSRESORT.

50% off an 11:11 Experience reservation at Eleven Eleven Winery with code CARNEROSRESORT. Fly in Style: Guests flying JSX direct into Napa or Concord from Burbank, Orange County, Santa Monica, or Las Vegas receive $100 off their first flight with code 2W8KW4.

To reserve, visit www.carnerosresort.com or contact the resort directly.

About Eleven Eleven Wines:

Founded in 2012 by Ellie Anest and Carol Vassiliadis, Eleven Eleven Winery is a female-founded boutique estate focused on single-varietal wines grown in Napa Valley's Oak Knoll District AVA, complemented by select vineyard designates from Sonoma County. One of Napa Valley's only wineries located just minutes from downtown Napa, Eleven Eleven showcases the approachable, luxurious side of wine country. The winery owns 35 acres of land, including 25 acres of estate vineyards farmed organically and sustainably. Winemaker Kirk Venge crafts each wine as a 100% varietal expression, producing limited-production wines that are polished, fruit-forward, and balanced. Eleven Eleven is rooted in the Greek concept of Parea — the power of a group of friends who gather to share life, philosophy, values, and ideas. For more information, visit www.elevenelevenwines.com.

About Carneros Resort and Spa:

Carneros Resort and Spa is situated on 28 acres with 100 cottages, suites, and luxurious, private homes. Inspired by the local countryside and lifestyle of Napa Valley, Carneros Resort and Spa features an elevated farmhouse design that captures the resort's distinct charm and blends into its scenic wine country surroundings. Each cottage has 420 square feet of living space and up to 800 square feet of outdoor living space. Cottages are equipped with various luxury amenities, including fireplaces, indoor-outdoor showers, individual bathtubs, and floor-to- ceiling glass bi-fold doors leading to landscaped gardens. Inside, the cottages feature modernized furnishings and lighter color palettes to match the resort's sun-washed, farm-style architecture. A quintessential Napa Valley destination unto itself, Carneros Resort and Spa offers three on-site dining destinations (FARM at Carneros, Boon Fly Café, and Hilltop Dining Room), an upscale general store (Market), a high-end fashion boutique (COOP), a tranquil spa, 35,000 square feet of refined indoor and outdoor event space, a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, two pickleball courts and both a family and an adults-only pool. For more information, visit www.carnerosresort.com.

Media Contacts:

Eleven Eleven Wines

Margherita Andrenacci

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

Carneros Resort and Spa

James O'Hagan

Account Supervisor

Brandman

[email protected]

SOURCE Eleven Eleven Winery, Carneros Resort and Spa