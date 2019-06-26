Eleven Five Star Senior Living Communities In Florida Among First In Country To Receive J.D. Power Certification

NEWTON, Mass., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), one of the nation's leading senior living and healthcare insurance providers, is proud to announce that 11 of its senior living communities in Florida are among the first in the country to have achieved the newly launched J.D. Power Senior Living Community Certification. To earn the designation, the communities underwent a vigorous evaluation process, including resident satisfaction surveys and on-site evaluations covering more than 170 operational best practices. The 11 communities are:

J.D. Power's Senior Living Community Certification was launched in 2018 to recognize the contributions senior living communities have made to improve quality of life for both older adults and family caregivers, while also providing those same consumers with vital information necessary to make informed decisions when choosing a senior living community.

"We are honored and delighted that these communities have obtained this esteemed designation," said Katie Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Five Star Senior Living. "This reinforces our commitment to provide our residents with an experience that exceeds their expectations."

Five Star Senior Living operates over 280 Independent Living, Assisted Living, Alzheimer's/Memory Care, and Healthcare Centers with Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation and Continuing Care Retirement Communities across the country. Five Star is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Five Star Senior Living

