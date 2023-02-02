Eleven Hightower Advisors Named to Forbes' "Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" List

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven Hightower advisors have been named to Forbes' "America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" list, which ranks the top female advisors in the nation who collectively manage more than $2.3 trillion in assets.

The Hightower advisors honored by Forbes this year are:

Barbara Archer of Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, MO.

of Hightower Wealth Advisors | in Andrea Baumann Lustig of Fischer Stralem Advisors in New York, NY .

of Fischer Stralem Advisors in . Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York, NY .

of RJ Wealth Management in . Melissa Duffy of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, ME .

of White Pine Wealth Management in . Deborah Feldman of Fairport Wealth in Buffalo Grove, IL.

of Fairport Wealth in Leah Jones of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, MD .

of in . Megan Kowalski of The Lerner Group in Boca Raton, FL.

of The Lerner Group in Michelle Kuzma Kempf of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, VA .

of VWG Wealth Management in . Alexandra Miele of The Andriole Group in Madison, CT .

of The Andriole Group in . Lauren Pearson of Somerset Advisory in Birmingham, AL .

of Somerset Advisory in . Gibson Wilkes of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, ME .

"I want to congratulate these extraordinary women for this well-deserved honor," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "In addition to helping clients reach their financial goals, they are leading the wealth management industry forward while serving as true role models for the female leaders of tomorrow. We are thrilled to see them recognized for their hard work, dedication and the incredible impact they have on clients' financial lives."

The Forbes ranking of "Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" list was developed by SHOOK Research, based on an algorithm of qualitative data, provided through surveys and interviews. With a minimum of seven years of experience, advisors are evaluated according to best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records, as well as quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/?sh=c48309e1d113

