Eleven Huesday Launches "Extra Deep Cleansing Balm," which allows you to take care of dead skin cells and pore care along with makeup at once

News provided by

TMC Korea

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Neat and easy hypoallergenic deep cleansing

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC Korea, which focuses on beauty and medical markets, has been selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The company operates from basic trade in beauty and medical markets to complex overseas transaction sales and distribution. Therefore, it exports TMC Korea's domestic products overseas while distributing its own brand, 'Eleven Huesday', at home and abroad. In addition, it is growing into a global company by helping overseas partners explore Korean products and companies or conducting OEMs and ODMs with domestic manufacturers.

TMC Korea's own brand, 'Eleven Huesday', was established to manage skin with products optimized for each skin condition based on 11 essential conditions for skin health (calming, antioxidant, regeneration, temperature, keratin and pore, skin barrier, sensitivity, aging, moisture, circulation, and balance). In addition, it was intended to easily and conveniently capture the expertise of aesthetic care so that skin concerns can be cared for in daily routines by producing functional cosmetics faithful to the basics of skin science.

The newly released Extra Deep Cleansing Balm is suitable for consumers who need dead skin cells and pore care and is responsible for the most important first routine of skincare. When you want to cleanse your skin after being exposed to the outside environment all day, using a hypoallergenic deep cleansing balm for tired and sensitive skin removes simple and deep residue or waste without having to double cleanse.

This product is odorless, colorless, and very suitable for sensitive skin types as it is a water-soluble exfoliating ingredient of PHA. If you rub an appropriate amount of balm on your face, it turns into oil, so you can massage smoothly to prevent irritation to your skin, and if you wipe off lukewarm water after melting sebum and dead skin cells, you can finish fresh and moist without drying.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBV63ZPT

SOURCE TMC Korea

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.