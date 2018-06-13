Eleven Individuals And Organizations Receive IPRO Quality Awards

Awards Given During IPRO's 34th Annual Meeting

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Eleven New York health professionals, healthcare organizations, consumer advocates and community-based organizations have been recognized with IPRO's 2018 Quality Awards.  The awards were given at IPRO's 34th Annual Meeting, June 5, 2018 at the Garden City Hotel, Garden City, New York.  IPRO is a national not-for-profit organization that works to improve the quality of healthcare.

"Our 2018 Quality Awardees represent a diverse group, but they have a common goal:  to help improve the health of New Yorkers and the healthcare they receive," says IPRO Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Clare B. Bradley, MD MPH. "We thank them for their efforts."

Awards were given for accomplishments on a range of quality-related initiatives:

Honoree

Location

Recognized for

Data Longjohn, MD
Skope Medical Care, P.C.

Wyandanch, NY

Implementing Systems to
Improve Patient Care

Louis A. Buzzeo, MD

Sleepy Hollow, NY

Continuous Quality
Improvement, Patient & Family
Engagement

Acacia Network

New York City and Buffalo, NY

10-Year Partnership with IPRO
and Commitment to Everyone
with Diabetes Counts Program

The Korean Community
Services of Metropolitan
New York, Inc.

Manhattan, Queens and
Brooklyn, NY

Educating Korean Medicare
Beneficiaries Living with
Diabetes in Their Native
Language in Partnership with
IPRO

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn
Methodist Hospital

Brooklyn, NY

Commitment to Educating Older
Brooklynites About Diabetes
Self-Management

Gale Grunert
Lewis County General Hospital

Lowville, NY

Reducing Hospital's
30-Day Readmission Rate and Ongoing
Collaboration with IPRO

Patricia Bomba, MD, MACP
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

 

Rochester, NY

National Leadership in
Transforming End-of-Life Care
Planning and Long-Term
Collaboration with IPRO

Joe Caruso

Utica, NY

Passionate Commitment to
Improving Public Sepsis
Knowledge and Ensuring Voice
of Consumer is Represented in
IPRO's Quality Improvement
Work

Al Cardillo
Home Care Association of 
New York State

Albany, NY

Ongoing Commitment to
Educating Home Health
Professionals and Public About
Sepsis

Alex Spyropoulos, MD, FACP,
FCCP, FRCPC
Northwell Health

Long Island and New York City

Championing Widespread
Dissemination of Anticoagulation
Management Best Practices

Glens Falls Hospital

Glens Falls, NY

Commitment to Quality
Improvement in Anticoagulation
Management and Sharing of
Evidence-Based Best Practices
Through Health Informatics
Innovation

The meeting also featured keynote addresses by Dennis Wagner, MPA, who directs the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS') Quality Improvement and Innovation Group, Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal, MD, and Marnie L. Doubek, MD, FAAFP, a family physician who became a national voice for sepsis awareness after her son, Zachary, developed this life-threatening condition.

To learn more about the work of the 2018 IPRO Quality Award winners, go to:  https://ipro.org/about/ipro-quality-awards

About IPRO
IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life.  We do this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and our diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better.  Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations.  IPRO works in partnership with our clients to achieve their goals of improved, equitable, and cost-effective healthcare.

 

