Eleven Individuals And Organizations Receive IPRO Quality Awards

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Eleven New York health professionals, healthcare organizations, consumer advocates and community-based organizations have been recognized with IPRO's 2018 Quality Awards. The awards were given at IPRO's 34th Annual Meeting, June 5, 2018 at the Garden City Hotel, Garden City, New York. IPRO is a national not-for-profit organization that works to improve the quality of healthcare.
"Our 2018 Quality Awardees represent a diverse group, but they have a common goal: to help improve the health of New Yorkers and the healthcare they receive," says IPRO Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Clare B. Bradley, MD MPH. "We thank them for their efforts."
Awards were given for accomplishments on a range of quality-related initiatives:
|
Honoree
|
Location
|
Recognized for
|
Data Longjohn, MD
|
Wyandanch, NY
|
Implementing Systems to
|
Louis A. Buzzeo, MD
|
Sleepy Hollow, NY
|
Continuous Quality
|
Acacia Network
|
New York City and Buffalo, NY
|
10-Year Partnership with IPRO
|
The Korean Community
|
Manhattan, Queens and
|
Educating Korean Medicare
|
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Commitment to Educating Older
|
Gale Grunert
|
Lowville, NY
|
Reducing Hospital's
|
Patricia Bomba, MD, MACP
|
Rochester, NY
|
National Leadership in
|
Joe Caruso
|
Utica, NY
|
Passionate Commitment to
|
Al Cardillo
|
Albany, NY
|
Ongoing Commitment to
|
Alex Spyropoulos, MD, FACP,
|
Long Island and New York City
|
Championing Widespread
|
Glens Falls Hospital
|
Glens Falls, NY
|
Commitment to Quality
The meeting also featured keynote addresses by Dennis Wagner, MPA, who directs the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS') Quality Improvement and Innovation Group, Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal, MD, and Marnie L. Doubek, MD, FAAFP, a family physician who became a national voice for sepsis awareness after her son, Zachary, developed this life-threatening condition.
To learn more about the work of the 2018 IPRO Quality Award winners, go to: https://ipro.org/about/ipro-quality-awards
About IPRO
IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. We do this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and our diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better. Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations. IPRO works in partnership with our clients to achieve their goals of improved, equitable, and cost-effective healthcare.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eleven-individuals-and-organizations-receive-ipro-quality-awards-300666020.html
SOURCE IPRO
Share this article