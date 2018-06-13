Eleven Individuals And Organizations Receive IPRO Quality Awards

"Our 2018 Quality Awardees represent a diverse group, but they have a common goal: to help improve the health of New Yorkers and the healthcare they receive," says IPRO Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Clare B. Bradley, MD MPH. "We thank them for their efforts."

Awards were given for accomplishments on a range of quality-related initiatives:

Honoree Location Recognized for Data Longjohn, MD

Skope Medical Care, P.C. Wyandanch, NY Implementing Systems to

Improve Patient Care Louis A. Buzzeo, MD Sleepy Hollow, NY Continuous Quality

Improvement, Patient & Family

Engagement Acacia Network New York City and Buffalo, NY 10-Year Partnership with IPRO

and Commitment to Everyone

with Diabetes Counts Program The Korean Community

Services of Metropolitan

New York, Inc. Manhattan, Queens and

Brooklyn, NY Educating Korean Medicare

Beneficiaries Living with

Diabetes in Their Native

Language in Partnership with

IPRO NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn

Methodist Hospital Brooklyn, NY Commitment to Educating Older

Brooklynites About Diabetes

Self-Management Gale Grunert

Lewis County General Hospital Lowville, NY Reducing Hospital's

30-Day Readmission Rate and Ongoing

Collaboration with IPRO Patricia Bomba, MD, MACP

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Rochester, NY National Leadership in

Transforming End-of-Life Care

Planning and Long-Term

Collaboration with IPRO Joe Caruso Utica, NY Passionate Commitment to

Improving Public Sepsis

Knowledge and Ensuring Voice

of Consumer is Represented in

IPRO's Quality Improvement

Work Al Cardillo

Home Care Association of

New York State Albany, NY Ongoing Commitment to

Educating Home Health

Professionals and Public About

Sepsis Alex Spyropoulos, MD, FACP,

FCCP, FRCPC

Northwell Health Long Island and New York City Championing Widespread

Dissemination of Anticoagulation

Management Best Practices Glens Falls Hospital Glens Falls, NY Commitment to Quality

Improvement in Anticoagulation

Management and Sharing of

Evidence-Based Best Practices

Through Health Informatics

Innovation

The meeting also featured keynote addresses by Dennis Wagner, MPA, who directs the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS') Quality Improvement and Innovation Group, Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal, MD, and Marnie L. Doubek, MD, FAAFP, a family physician who became a national voice for sepsis awareness after her son, Zachary, developed this life-threatening condition.

To learn more about the work of the 2018 IPRO Quality Award winners, go to: https://ipro.org/about/ipro-quality-awards

About IPRO

IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. We do this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and our diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better. Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations. IPRO works in partnership with our clients to achieve their goals of improved, equitable, and cost-effective healthcare.

