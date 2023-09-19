Eleven Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Named to List of Texas Super Lawyers

Mark Lanier again ranked among state's Top Three attorneys

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have earned spots on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list, the largest number of firm attorneys ever recognized on the annual list of the top practitioners in the state.

Firm founder W. Mark Lanier was named one of the Top 10 attorneys in the state for the 16th consecutive year based on his work in class actions and mass torts. Mr. Lanier is considered one of the nation's top trial attorneys, with almost $20 billion in jury verdicts during his storied career. The publisher of Texas Super Lawyers has confirmed that Mr. Lanier was among the top three recipients of votes by his fellow attorneys.

Dara Hegar, the Managing Attorney for the firm, is recognized for the sixth consecutive year on the Super Lawyers list for her general litigation expertise. Ms. Hegar represents clients in each of the firm's practice areas with a focus on trial coordination.

Appellate lawyer Kevin P. Parker earned a spot on the list for the 12th time. He leads the firm's Issues and Appeals practice group, where his team analyzes and briefs legal issues at the trial and appellate court levels.

Also in the firm's appellate practice, Harvey G. Brown Jr. is named for the seventh time. Judge Brown is a former state appeals court judge and former state district court judge in Harris County and has secured a number of favorable judgments before appellate panels across the nation on behalf of the firm.

C. Alfred Mackenzie, who recently joined the firm in the Issues and Appeals section, has been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers each year since 2009. He has represented clients in appellate matters in the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Texas Supreme Court, and the Texas Courts of Appeals.

Richard D. Meadow is named to the Super Lawyers list for the 12th time. Mr. Meadow has more than 30 years of experience representing individuals who have been injured by dangerous pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices and defective products.

Alex Brown, Managing Attorney of the firm's Business Litigation section, is honored in that practice area for the sixth year. Mr. Brown has successfully represented multinational corporations in complex business disputes in both state and federal courts.

Four firm attorneys are named to the Texas Super Lawyers list for their representation of clients in the area of Personal Injury.

Judson A. Waltman is named to the prestigious list for the fifth consecutive year. The firm's Managing Attorney in Houston over Personal Injury, Product Liability and Maritime Litigation, he has tried numerous cases to verdict, and has produced two of the firm's largest settlements on behalf of clients who were catastrophically injured by trucking companies.

For the 15th year, Sam E. Taylor II is recognized for his accomplishments in the courtroom. As lead counsel, he has tried more than 40 personal injury jury cases, including those involving wrongful death and other incidents that resulted in serious personal injuries.

Lawrence P. Wilson earned his 12th consecutive selection based on his years of experience in cases involving industrial plant explosions, products liability, sexual assault, age discrimination, premises liability, automobile negligence, FELA/railroad claims, and other transportation-related claims.

Patrice McKinney was honored on the Texas Super Lawyers list for the seventh time. Active in several Houston-area philanthropic and educational organizations, she has secured numerous jury awards and substantial settlements on behalf of individuals injured in the workplace.

To develop the list of Texas' top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters conducted a statewide survey asking attorneys to nominate their top legal peers. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assisted Texas Super Lawyers staff with final selections. No more than 5% of Texas attorneys are named to the list each year.

The complete list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com .

Media Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713-659-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm