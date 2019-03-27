Eleven Partners and Principals Join Heidrick & Struggles Globally

New consultants added to Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific

CHICAGO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, added eight new consultants to Executive Search and three new consultants to Heidrick Consulting in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"At Heidrick & Struggles, we are focused on attracting top talent across multiples sectors, and we seek individuals who will serve as trusted leadership advisors to our clients and strong leaders to our teams," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "The depth and breadth of experience of our new partners and principals will serve to further enhance our clients' leadership teams and organizations, and we look forward to the many contributions our new consultants will make to our firm."

Executive Search

North America: Chris Careccia, Partner (Miami Beach/New York); Valerie Corradini, Principal (San Francisco); Nancy McGee, Principal (San Francisco) and Samantha Smith, Principal (New York)

Careccia joined the Global Technology & Services Practice as a Partner, bringing more than 20 years of experience in consulting and leadership talent advisory. He leads strategy, operations, and next-generation digital and technology searches in the management consulting and technology sectors.

Corradini joined the Financial Services Practice as a Principal, specializing in the placement and development of leaders in the investment and wealth management, asset management, retail brokerage, banking, payments and financial technology industries. She brings over 25 years of experience in human resources, sales and distribution at global companies.

McGee joined the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice as a Principal. She has deep knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem with over 20 years of experience overseeing the strategic direction of large organizations and shaping their leadership teams.

Smith rejoined the Global Technology & Services Practice as a Principal. She specializes in senior-level assignments across many sectors, including consumer internet, e-commerce, payments, Internet of Things, and big data and analytics, among others.

Europe: Matthieu Galian, Principal (Paris)

Galian joined the Legal, Risk & Compliance Practice as a Principal. He helps develop the firm's activities with law firms in France and Continental Europe, and serves as a functional expert on select general secretary, general counsel and legal director mandates.

Asia Pacific: Ming Luo, Principal (Beijing); Jiat-Hui Wu, Partner (Singapore) and Ed Zheng, Partner (Shanghai)

Luo joined the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice as a Principal, bringing over 20 years of experience in executive search across many sectors in both multinational companies and Chinese enterprises.

Wu joined the Financial Services Practice as a Partner. She has expertise across asset management, banking, insurance and financial technology, as well as functional experience in technology and operations, digital transformation and human resources.

Zheng joined the Global Technology & Services Practice as a Partner, assisting local and multinational companies with their senior leadership needs. He brings more than 20 years of management consulting and sales and marketing experience to his role.

Heidrick Consulting

North America: Mark Zorbas, Principal (Houston)

Zorbas joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal, focusing on implementing impactful leadership and workplace culture strategies globally across culturally diverse organizations. His more than 20 years of human resources industry experience spans the energy, financial services, technology and education sectors.

Europe: Jennifer Flock, Partner (Paris) and Alistair Reily, Principal (London)

Flock joined Heidrick Consulting as a Partner, and she is focused on helping senior executives and leadership teams better understand inclusion and diversity best practices to accelerate business performance.

Reily joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal, bringing over 16 years of experience working with clients to address major leadership assessment, development and talent challenges across a range of industries.

