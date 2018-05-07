Eleven Seven Label Group and Marshall Records Ink International Partnership

Marshall Records is a subsidiary of the revered Marshall Amps brand and REWS are the hotly-tipped London/Belfast-based alt-rock duo of Shauna Tohill and Collette Williams.

"We at Marshall Records and throughout the wider Marshall family have always admired Allen (Kovac, CEO) and the great success of the Eleven Seven Roster of artists so this deal represents a great opportunity to join a winning team," explains Steve Tannett, Global Head of Marshall Records.

"From radio and licensing, to publicity and marketing, Eleven Seven continues to set the pace for rock and independent music worldwide," says Eleven Seven COO Steve Kline. "As we continue to expand the label group both sonically and operationally in 2018, we are delighted to welcome Marshall Records to the E7 family."

Marshall Records is known for its integrity and true rock heritage. Helmed by Global Head of Label Steve Tannett, Director Luke Green, and Label Manager Peter Capstick, the UK-based outfit is partnering with Eleven Seven in order to enhance opportunities for its growing roster so that each artist can reach their full potential in the territories covered under the deal.

Eleven Seven Label Group is one of the world's leading independent music companies. Founded in 2006 by Tenth Street Entertainment CEO Allen Kovac, the company is the global home for artists including Mötley Crüe, Papa Roach, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Just Loud, Sixx:A.M., The Dirty Heads, ROMES, Bleeker, Diamante, and HELLYEAH as well as Five Finger Death Punch outside of the U.S. In addition to Marshall Records, Eleven Seven Label Group is home to Eleven Seven Music and distributes two sub-labels—the alternative and indie-leaning Five Seven Music [Just Loud, Council, Bang Bang Romeo, Dirty Heads, ROMES, Bleeker] and emerging hard rock-centric Better Noise Records [Bad Wolves, Nothing More, From Ashes To New, Diamante, and Escape The Fate]. The organization has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, and Berlin.

