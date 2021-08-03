Eleven-Time World Champion Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team Brings High-Speed Excitement to Great Lakes Grand Prix August 4-8

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team will bring high-speed excitement to the southern shore of Lake Michigan, IN during the 12th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix on August 4-8. The races in Michigan City are the third stop in the six-race APBA Offshore National Championship Series. Miss GEICO currently holds the top position in the Class ONE division.

Miss GEICO competes during the Class ONE race for the 2019 Great Lakes Grand Prix. The Class ONE division for the APBA Offshore National Championship Series. Class ONE consists of the largest and fastest boats in the series.

The Class ONE racing division was established in 2019 to attract the top-ranked teams from across the globe. As the fastest class of racing, specific parameters were incorporated for the watercraft requiring consistency for all boats: a weight of 11,750 pounds, factory-sealed twin 1100 horsepower engines, and consistent propeller sizes. By standardizing the specifications of the boat, wins and losses were determined by the skill and expertise of the driver-throttleman combo thereby creating some of the best racing action seen to date.

The 47-foot Victory catamaran will be driven by Hall of Champions Inductee Brit Lilly. World renowned throttleman Steve Curtis will share the cockpit with Lilly. The elite racers hold numerous world championship titles separately and won their first combined world championship race at the end of the 2020 offshore racing season.

"The Great Lakes Grand Prix is one of the top events of the year," said Brit Lilly. "I love Michigan City and can't wait to be back in the driver's seat of the Miss GEICO to compete in the races. I look forward to clinching another win with Steve Curtis to continue the winning streak for the team."

"Over my 35-year career I have had the opportunity to work with dozens of drivers and Brit is one of the very best. It will be great to compete with Brit and cross the finish line in the first position during the Great Lakes Grand Prix," said Steve Curtis. The Miss GEICO Team is expected to make numerous appearances on the winner's podium during the 2021 season while defending its world championship title.

Race teams will begin arriving on Thursday prior to the start of the evening VIP Party at 6 p.m. at Sunset Grill. Additional teams will arrive on Friday afternoon and the Taste of Michigan City will kick off at 4 p.m. On Saturday, August 7, AquaX races and powerboat testing will take place beginning at 10 a.m. and wrap up by 4 p.m. The Taste of Michigan City re-opens at noon with a boat parade and block party starting at 6 p.m. on North Franklin Street. A full day of racing with all classes of boats will take place on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. with Miss GEICO competing in the last race of the day. The race village is located in Washington Park in the Michigan City and will be open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information on the race, concerts, and race weekend events visit https://www.greatlakesgrandprix.com.

