Eleven VR announces partnership with Classic Table Tennis Brand STIGA Sports AB

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven Table Tennis, the jaw-droppingly realistic virtual reality table tennis simulator today announced a partnership with STIGA Sports AB, the classic Swedish Table Tennis Company with products for both hobby and professional level play.

The partnership will allow Eleven Table Tennis to add even more real life products and elements from the real world table tennis game into their virtual reality game. This will allow for players to play with paddles, tables, balls, and more that are used in the real world game today.

Eleven VR X Stiga - Check out a preview of new Stiga items that will become available in Eleven Table Tennis soon showcasing this exciting new partnership!

"We are always looking to ensure the most realistic game play for our competitive audience," says Roman Rekhler, Chief Technical Officer and Creator of Eleven VR, "Partnering with STIGA allows us to advance our paddle design and other elements of the game to a new level we haven't had access to before."

Eleven VR has millions of players worldwide, with their audience across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific regions and more. With features such as an AI Robot to play against, and a matchmaking system to connect you with players of a similar level, it makes learning to play table tennis an activity that can be done anywhere in the world, and even from your own living room.

"We are excited to offer STIGA's products in Eleven VR to a new type of customer," says CEO for STIGA Sports Andreas Zandrén. "Many players are now starting to play table tennis in VR and then venturing out to play the sport in real life. If they can experience our product in VR, we are sure they will be a STIGA customer when they need a physical paddle [bat]."

The partnership has kicked off with an introduction of STIGA's logo into Eleven VR's arena environment. Future products include paddles, tables, balls, and much more. The beauty of the VR world is anything is possible, so this is just the beginning.

About Eleven VR

Eleven VR is the jaw-droppingly realistic table tennis simulator made by VR gaming studio For Fun Labs. For Fun Labs was founded in 2016, and are the makers of Eleven VR, Bounce Shot, and Pickleball Pro VR. Eleven VR is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About STIGA Sports AB

STIGA Sports is a Swedish, world-renowned, table tennis company with a rich history of innovation and excellence in the sport. Since 1944, STIGA Sports has been committed to producing top-quality table tennis equipment, including paddles, rubbers, tables and accessories, that meet the needs of players at all skill levels. Our products are used by some of the world's best players and are trusted by table tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

SOURCE For Fun Labs