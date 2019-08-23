Eleven Wright Close & Barger Lawyers Ranked Among Best in Nation for 2020

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Close & Barger LLP is pleased to announce the firm is being recognized for having the most appellate lawyers of any firm in Houston to be selected to The Best Lawyers in America for 2020.

Seven of the firm's appellate lawyers and four of its trial lawyers earned recognition this year in the nation's oldest and highly respected peer-review legal guide.

Attorneys making the Best Lawyers list for their appellate expertise are name partners Tom Wright and Jessica Barger as well as Wanda McKee Fowler, Russ Hollenbeck and first-time honorees Michael Choyke, Raffi Melkonian and Brad Snead.

Firm attorneys honored for their trial work are name partner Howard Close, Justin Campbell III, Kenneth Fair and Randall Owens. Mr. Close is once again recognized in Best Lawyers for two practice areas – commercial litigation and personal injury defense.

Mr. Campbell earned honors for personal injury defense, and Mr. Owens was selected for his commercial litigation practice. Mr. Fair is recognized for his litigation involving trusts and estates.

Wright Close & Barger is known for its deep experience guiding clients through both the trial and appellate phases of tough litigation. The team also is brought in to handle challenging appeals post-trial. Recently, the firm earned honors from Texas Lawyer as Appellate Firm of the Year and also won a 9-0 U.S. Supreme Court decision in an employment law case.

Best Lawyers honorees are chosen through voting by lawyers in the same practice and geographic regions with final selections made by the editors after careful vetting.

Wright Close & Barger is also ranked in the top tier of appellate work nationally on the Best Law Firms list by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, and its appellate, commercial litigation and personal injury defense practices are in the top tier among Houston firms.

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/.

Media Contact:

Kit Frieden

800-559-4534

kit@androvett.com

SOURCE Wright Close & Barger LLP

Related Links

http://www.wrightclosebarger.com

