ElevenLabs Inks Deal with Industry Heavyweights to Launch AI Music Album, Beginning New Musical Chapter in the AI Era

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, today announced the launch of The Eleven Album, a landmark music series uniting GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping, and globally celebrated artists to co-create original music with Eleven Music, the company's newly unveiled model for generating fully original, studio-quality compositions.

The Eleven Album includes original tracks from:

Liza Minnelli ( EGOT – Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony Award – recipient )

) Art Garfunkel ( 8x GRAMMY Award Winner )

) Patrick Patrikios (Written/produced for Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Backstreet Boys, and more)

Willonius (Songwriter and vocalist known for creating the viral BBL music tracks)

IAMSU! (Renowned Bay Area rapper and producer with charting releases and collaborations including E-40 and Too $hort)

Demitri Leiros (Film and TV composer, producer, and songwriter whose music has been featured across Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, and HBO / Max)

Emily Falvey (Named "Nashville's Top New Songwriter" by Forbes)

Sunsetto (Songwriter and producer best known for the singles "your big break" and "BIG MACHINE," blending indie-pop and electronic textures)

Kondzilla (~40 billion total YouTube views across music channel)

Chris Lyons (General Partner at a16z and producer blending hip-hop energy with meditative frequencies)

Kai (AI music artist and producer best known for the tracks "That's a Vibe" and "Better When It's You")

Angelbaby (AI music artist with 400K+ monthly listeners on Spotify)

Michael Feinstein (5x GRAMMY nominee)

Spanning rap, pop, R&B, EDM, and more, the project marks a major milestone for the entertainment industry: the first large-scale, multiple-music artist–AI collaboration built with a creator-first, rights-secure framework. Participating artists collectively represent over 5 billion streams, multiple GRAMMY Awards, global tours, and decades of influence across the modern music era.

People can listen to tracks on Wednesday, January 21 at elevenlabs.io/eleven-album or on Spotify.

A New Model for How Artists and AI Create Together

The Eleven Album demonstrates how artists can use AI to expand their creative range while maintaining full authorship and commercial rights. Each contributor produced a fully original track that blends their signature sound with the capabilities of Eleven Music, showcasing new creative possibilities without compromising human artistry.

ElevenLabs' CEO Mati Staniszewski said:

"At ElevenLabs, our mission is to reimagine how humans interact and create with technology – and The Eleven Album marks a major milestone: the first large-scale artist-AI collaboration bringing together talent representing over 1 billion streams, multiple GRAMMY Awards, and decades of influence across modern music. We're incredibly grateful to every artist who chose to trust us and explore what becomes possible when AI amplifies human creativity."

Liza Minnelli shared:

"I've always believed that music is about connection and emotional truth. What interested me here was the idea of using my voice and new tools in service of expression, not instead of it. This project respects the artist's voice, the artist's choices, and the artist's ownership. I grew up watching my parents create wonderful dreams that were owned by other people. ElevenLabs makes it possible for anyone to be a creator and owner. That matters."

Art Garfunkel said:

"Music has always evolved alongside technology, from microphones to multitrack recording. What impressed me about this experience was the respect for musicianship. The human remains at the center. My voice plus the technology simply opens another door."

Michael Feinstein noted:

"George Gershwin was always interested in technology. People who look at AI as a threat are not seeing the potential of what it can do with art direction and guidance. I think that our track, created with my music partner Bobby Day, sounds like a traditional dance track. We think it's much more exciting that way. AI may offer infinite options. Creators have to make the final choices."

Nashville songwriter Emily Falvey shared:

"Writing a song for the ElevenLabs album was a joyful and empowering experience. I used the platform to generate a tropical house track to write over. It was fun to engage in a familiar process in an entirely new way, and I'm excited to see how ElevenLabs continues to be a catalyst for songwriters."

Brazilian super-producer Kondzilla, one of the world's most influential figures in funk and urban music, highlighted the model's global potential:

"It was incredibly special to explore ElevenLabs' new music phase. I experimented with Brazilian funk elements and translated our aesthetics into an English trap/R&B track. The quality genuinely impressed me. As the technology evolves, I'm excited to create a full Brazilian funk track with our identity."

Artists retain full ownership of their work and released their tracks through their own streaming channels, ensuring all streaming revenue goes back to the artists, reflecting ElevenLabs' commitment to creator control, consent, and fair compensation.

Expanding Artist Monetization Through the ElevenLabs Iconic Marketplace

Beyond their contributions to The Eleven Album, several participating artists will also join the ElevenLabs Iconic Marketplace, the company's curated, rights-secure licensing platform that connects iconic talent with studios, brands, and creative teams seeking approved AI-powered collaborations.

Through the Marketplace, artists unlock a new AI-driven revenue stream, allowing companies to request approval to use an artist's voice, style, or musical identity in media campaigns or creative projects. All deals are cleared directly with the artist or rights holder, ensuring transparency, compensation, and creative control.

The Iconic Marketplace empowers artists and IP owners to:

License their voices, likenesses, or musical identities through ethical, permission-based agreements;

Participate in new brand, gaming, and entertainment partnerships;

Generate recurring revenue from AI-enabled creative opportunities

Maintain authority over how their artistic identity is used and protected

This approach extends ElevenLabs' Hollywood-recognized consent-based model into the music industry, giving artists new commercial pathways while safeguarding their rights.

Strengthening Industry Alignment Through Deals with Kobalt and Merlin

ElevenLabs previously announced groundbreaking deals with Kobalt Music and Merlin to allow the premier artists and songwriters that the two represent to participate in the development of Eleven Music models and AI music revenue streams.

Together, these agreements help define the industry standard for how music rights and AI can coexist responsibly – ensuring creators, rights holders, and their representatives remain in control.

About Eleven Music

Eleven Music is a next-generation audio model that generates full compositions from simple prompts. Built in close partnership with music industry professionals, the model enables artists to:

Create fully original, rights-cleared, commercially usable music

Spark new ideas and accelerate their creative workflows

Edit tracks with granular control, adjusting lyrics, timing, and instrumentation

Download up to six studio-quality stems for advanced mixing and arrangement

The debut of The Eleven Album demonstrates how artists and AI can work side by side to expand what's possible in modern music-making — opening new pathways for creativity, storytelling, and global collaboration.

The Eleven Album is out now. Experience the future of sound.

About ElevenLabs

Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs is the global leader in AI audio research and technology, building cutting-edge AI audio tools for enterprises, developers, creators, and artists. The platform empowers millions of individuals and thousands of businesses, including employees from over 75% of the Fortune 500, to quickly and affordably create high-quality voice overs at scale, launch interactive AI voice agents in over 30 languages, and generate studio-quality music.

