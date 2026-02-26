ElevenLabs Partners with Google Cloud for Cloud Services and the Latest NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

ElevenLabs expands use of Google Cloud's AI stack, including Gemini and Veo models, and NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to scale enterprise AI voice tools

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElevenLabs and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year extension of their strategic collaboration to make high-quality, artificial intelligence voice tools more accessible to businesses worldwide. This agreement deepens the work between both companies to enable ElevenLabs' products—which can power real-time voice agents and localize content into more than 70 languages—using Google Cloud's global AI infrastructure and NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

ElevenLabs will utilize Google Cloud's G4 virtual machines (VMs), powered by NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, to train and serve its voice models. This latest agreement provides access to a significantly larger cluster of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, enabling ElevenLabs to reliably support even larger deployments for enterprise customers and ensure its research teams have access to highly optimized AI compute.

Enterprises use ElevenLabs to deploy AI agents that respond instantly and naturally in almost any language. Today, ElevenLabs' technology powers critical use cases across industries, including financial services, retail, telecommunications, and more. Customers also use solutions from ElevenLabs to localize large libraries of content into more than 70 languages, generate consistent brand voices, and produce high-quality multimedia assets for advertising, training, internal enablement, and customer education.

Through this partnership, ElevenLabs has also launched its solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing customers to scale conversational agents for customer support, internal training, and inbound sales, with simplified billing and compliance frameworks. Ultimately, ElevenLabs' deepening partnership with Google Cloud will allow the company to bring AI voice and conversational agent solutions to more global customers, including large enterprises.

"Google Cloud has been a great partner from day one," said Mati Staniszewski, co-founder of ElevenLabs. "Now with G4 VMs powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, we're pushing our multimodal models even further—faster inference, better reliability, instant replies across languages. The goal stays the same: making voice agents that work at enterprise scale without compromise. We are excited to keep building together and see what our customers deploy with this."

ElevenLabs is also integrating Gemini models directly into its Agents Platform to unlock reasoning and multi-step planning for its voice assistants. Furthermore, ElevenLabs is incorporating Google's Veo model into its Creative Platform, enabling teams to produce multimedia content—including video and audio—in less time.

"This partnership is about enabling businesses to create more natural and engaging experiences for their customers on a global scale," said Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Google Cloud. "By leveraging Google Cloud's full AI stack, including our leading AI models, as well as cutting-edge accelerated computing platforms from NVIDIA, ElevenLabs is making it possible for companies to transform how they interact with users, delivering a more personalized and elevated experience for their customers."

"By combining the power of Google Cloud's AI platform with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, ElevenLabs can train larger models faster and run inference for advanced AI models and voice services," said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA. "This is exactly the kind of ecosystem innovation we envisioned with Blackwell—helping pioneers like ElevenLabs bring smarter, more responsive AI agents and media tools to every industry."

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is a voice platform specializing in natural-sounding speech synthesis software. The company's mission is to re-imagine human-computer interaction through multimodal products that enable content localization, conversational agents, and multimedia creation.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud