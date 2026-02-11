ElevenLabs secures first-of-its-kind AI Agent insurance

The AI voice leaders' move establishes a new trust standard for enterprise AI deployment

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElevenLabs , the leading AI audio research and product company, has rolled-out a first-of-its-kind AI insurance policy - becoming the first company to go live with the AIUC-1 -backed insurance policy covering AI voice agents.

ElevenAgents powers over three million voice agents deployed by enterprises worldwide for customer support, sales, scheduling, and other business-critical workflows. ElevenLabs' technology is used by employees at more than 75% of Fortune 500 companies, including Cisco, Square, Revolut, and MasterClass. For the first time, these AI agents and their actions can now be insured, just like any other employee.

To roll-out this insurance provision, ElevenLabs has secured AIUC-1 certification: a process which subjects AI systems to more than 5,000 adversarial simulations spanning data & privacy, safety, security, reliability, accountability, and societal impact. Test scenarios are modeled on documented real-world AI failures, from hallucinations to prompt injection attacks, generating the empirical risk profile insurers need to underwrite AI.

The results of this extensive technical and security testing, which proved the robustness of ElevenLabs product, has enabled leading insurers to offer an AI-specific insurance policy which can now underwrite the actions of AI agents deployed by ElevenLabs' customers.

For enterprises, this means risks associated with using AI, such as an AI agent providing incorrect information to a customer, can be insured against. Together, this certification and insurance creates the confidence businesses need to deploy agents across their customer service and wider workflows.

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and ICONIQ Growth, ElevenLabs has grown to over $330 million in annual recurring revenue and a $11 billion valuation since its founding in 2022.

Enterprise adoption of ElevenAgents is accelerating - and AIUC-1 certification is another step to help companies deploy at scale with confidence." said Mati Staniszewski, Co-founder of ElevenLabs. "This certification gives our partners the security framework and AI insurance coverage they need - another measure to minimise risk while they focus on building great customer experiences."

As AI agents move from pilot programs into production, enterprises face a fundamental trust gap: over 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail to reach deployment, with legal and security concerns cited as primary barriers. In particular, many AI vendors don't yet have enterprise-ready security. By certifying its agents against AIUC-1 - an adversarial testing standard developed with 75+ security leaders from Fortune 1000, leading academics, and AI leaders - companies like ElevenLabs can demonstrate their commitment to security, so their customers can deploy AI agents with confidence.

"At ElevenLabs, trust is at the core of what we do. Safety isn't just a feature – it's foundational to our platform," said Marco Mancini, Security & Safety at ElevenLabs. "And now, with our AIUC-1 certification, we're leading the industry in having these guardrails tested and verified against the leading standard."

"AIUC-1 certification was built to address the AI risks that keep enterprises from deploying agents at scale - hallucinations, unauthorized actions, data leakage, security vulnerabilities. It is grounded in technical testing and requires the guardrail that would prevent real-world incidents" said Rune Kvist, Co-founder & CEO of The Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company. "Leading insurers are so confident in this certification-based approach that they're offering AI-specific financial coverage to those who earn it. ElevenLabs is the first company to prove this model works at scale."

ElevenLabs' decision to pursue AI agent insurance signals a broader shift in how the industry approaches AI risk. As Fortune 500 procurement teams increasingly demand third-party validation and protection against AI vendors, certification-backed insurance could establish the accountability layer enterprises require before deploying AI agents into mission-critical workflows.

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is transforming human-technology interaction through advanced AI research and products. Its Agents Platform enables businesses to deploy reliable, intelligent agents at scale, with built-in integrations, testing, monitoring and enterprise-grade reliability. Its Creative Platform empowers creators and marketers to generate and edit speech, music, images, and video in more than 70 languages. Both platforms are powered by ElevenLabs' industry-leading AI research. The company pioneered the first human-like AI voice model and has since expanded its capabilities across dubbing, transcription, music, sound effects and speech-to-speech technologies.

About The Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company

The Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company builds confidence infrastructure for secure AI adoption, through certification, auditing, and insurance for AI agents. Founded by experts with experience at organizations like Anthropic and developed with Orrick, Stanford, the Cloud Security Alliance, and MITRE, AIUC-1 is the first comprehensive security, safety, and reliability standard for AI agents.

