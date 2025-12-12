Elevest Capital Partners with Rise48 Equity to Close Fund 62 and Acquire 263-Unit B+ Multifamily Community in North Carolina

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevest Capital, a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily assets, is proud to announce the successful closing of Fund 62 in partnership with Rise48 Equity through the acquisition of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Chapel Hill and Greensboro, North Carolina. This strategic investment marks Elevest Capital's continued expansion into high-growth markets while reinforcing its commitment to value-driven opportunities and investor diversification.

"We're thrilled to expand into North Carolina with assets that offer an exceptional blend of stability, upside potential, and long-term market strength," said Adam Williams, Founder and CEO of Elevest Capital. "This acquisition highlights our ability to uncover high-quality opportunities even in a competitive environment."

As owner and operator, Rise48 Equity will lead execution of a comprehensive renovation plan, including full interior upgrades, the addition of in-unit washers and dryers, and significant amenity enhancements, all aimed at driving operational performance and elevating the resident experience.

"This collaboration reflects the strength of our partnership with Rise48 and the power of disciplined, strategic acquisitions," said Dana Williams, President of Elevest Capital. "With conservative leverage, thoughtful improvements, and strong local demand, we're confident in our ability to generate compelling results for our investors."

Elevest Capital is a Scottsdale-based private equity firm specializing in multifamily investments across growth-oriented U.S. markets. With a disciplined investment approach and a commitment to hands-on asset management, Elevest delivers curated opportunities for investors seeking stable, long-term returns through real estate.

