ELEVEX CAPITAL LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE COMMERCIAL EQUIPMENT FINANCING SOLUTIONS

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevex Capital, LLC ("Elevex"), officially launched as a premier commercial equipment financing provider serving North America. Elevex leverages state-of-the-art technologies such as embedded finance, machine learning, and AI to offer fast and flexible financing solutions for essential equipment in a wide range of industries.

Elevex's platform provides quicker approval times, accurate risk assessments, and an overall seamless experience for clients. Whether small businesses, large enterprises, or governments, teams can easily access the equipment they need while cutting out the red tape.

Elevex is led by industry veteran Jeffry Elliott, who brings over 30 years of sector experience and expertise across underwriting, tax, accounting, and credit. Most recently, Elliott held the position of President of the Equipment Finance Division at The Huntington National Bank. Elliott is a recognized leader in the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, the foremost organization representing the trillion-dollar equipment finance market, where he currently serves as Treasurer and as a Member of the Board of Directors.

"By integrating cutting-edge technology with flexible financing solutions, Elevex is well-positioned to help businesses grow—especially those in underserved markets where conventional financing sources are insufficient," said Elliott, CEO of Elevex. "Our goal is to bridge the gap in commercial equipment finance, enabling businesses to secure the equipment they need without the complexities or delays associated with traditional lenders. Our capital markets and asset management capabilities are key differentiators."

Elevex is backed by the Houston-based private equity firm Sallyport and benefits from a strategic partner with expertise in founding and scaling winning businesses, including multiple specialty finance companies.

"We've seen firsthand how the right management team, combined with a clear market opportunity, can create tremendous value," said Kyle Bethancourt, Managing Partner at Sallyport. "With Jeffry Elliott at the helm, Elevex has the leadership and vision to make a significant impact by addressing financing gaps and empowering businesses to thrive."

About Elevex

Launched in 2025 and based in Westlake, Ohio, Elevex is an independent, commercial equipment lender that delivers fast, flexible financing solutions to businesses across various industries. With quick approvals and streamlined processes, Elevex helps businesses access essential equipment without the typical hurdles of traditional lenders. Elevex is committed to empowering businesses with efficient financing options to fuel growth.

About Sallyport

Founded in 2023 and based in Houston, Texas, Sallyport is an investment firm dedicated to providing capital and leadership to growing companies across various industries. As a value-add partner, they collaborate closely with management teams to grow and build thriving businesses. Their mission is to create enduring value for investors, companies, and communities.

SOURCE Elevex