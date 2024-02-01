EleVia Software Earns Prestigious 2023 Deltek Marketplace Partner of the Year Award

Leading Financial and Field Management Solutions Provider Recognized for Unparalleled Achievements

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EleVia Software, a frontrunner in providing innovative financial and field management solutions, proudly announces its receipt of the 2023 Deltek Marketplace Partner of the Year award. This recognition underscores EleVia Software's exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding solutions and support to Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® customers.

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, annually acknowledges partners who exemplify excellence in customer value delivery, innovation, and collaboration, traits that EleVia Software has consistently demonstrated since it joined the Deltek Marketplace.

"We're thrilled and honored to be named the Deltek Marketplace Partner of the Year for 2023," said Kevin Murray, General Manager of EleVia Software. "This recognition is not just a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team but also a celebration of our innovative spirit. At EleVia Software, we are steadfast in our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions that empower our clients to achieve unparalleled success. This accolade from Deltek is a profound validation of our tireless efforts."

"EleVia has been a great Marketplace Partner," said Pete Mann, SVP of Corporate Development at Deltek. "Since joining the Deltek Marketplace, EleVia has consistently shown an understanding of the unique needs of project-based businesses, and a commitment to innovation and customer service."

Specializing in developing cutting-edge software solutions that enhance the capabilities of Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint®, EleVia Software offers a seamless and integrated experience for clients across various industries. The company's dedication to innovation and client success has positioned them as a trusted partner within the Deltek community.

Rick Janes, Senior Director of EleVia, noted that "Being acknowledged by Deltek as the Marketplace Partner of the Year reinforces EleVia's position in our industry. It reflects our dedication to excellence and our ongoing commitment to advancing our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We eagerly anticipate the continued success of our partnership with Deltek and the positive impact it will have on our shared clientele."

EleVia Software is a leading provider of financial and project management solutions designed to extend the value of Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® ERP systems. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, EleVia Software empowers clients across the AEC (architectural, engineering, and construction) industry to optimize their financial processes and achieve greater operational efficiency.

