NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevondata Labs Inc. (Elevondata), a pioneer in data-driven solutions and automation, and Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE Ltd., a global leader in enterprise resilience automation, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership aimed at redefining operational resilience for businesses worldwide. This collaboration brings together Elevondata's expertise in data management with Perpetuuiti's cutting-edge Continuity Patrol™ 6.0 platform, providing organizations with the tools they need to remain robust, agile, and prepared for any disruption.

Elevondata and Perpetuuiti Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Operational Resilience Solutions

Empowering Resilience with AI-Driven Precision

Continuity Patrol™ 6.0 represents a significant advancement in operational resilience, integrating breakthrough generative AI to enable real-time information and execution through natural language conversations. This enterprise-grade platform offers unparalleled benefits, including one-click recovery invocation, a 50-80% reduction in Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs), and significant cost savings in operational expenses and total cost of ownership.

"As organizations navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable landscape, operational resilience has never been more critical," said Rohit Tandon, CEO of Elevondata. "Our partnership with Perpetuuiti represents a powerful synergy of innovation and expertise. As a global reseller and implementer for Perpetuuiti's advanced Continuity Patrol™ 6.0 platform, we are setting a new standard for resilience, empowering businesses to anticipate challenges, mitigate risks, and ensure uninterrupted operations. Together, we are committed to providing next-generation solutions that keep businesses strong, agile, and always prepared."

A Partnership for the Future

The collaboration between Elevondata and Perpetuuiti is poised to set a new standard for operational resilience. Businesses of all sizes can benefit from the advanced automation capabilities, real-time analytics, and seamless recovery processes offered by Continuity Patrol™ 6.0. For more information, please visit Operational Resilience Automation Management .

"In today's fast-paced business environment, resilience is essential. Every organization will recover, but the question is how fast and strategically they can do so. At Perpetuuiti, we are pioneering agentic AI within Continuity Patrol™ 6.0 to empower businesses to make autonomous, intelligent decisions in real-time. This proactive AI-driven approach minimizes downtime and ensures efficiency exactly when it matters most. Time is money, and resilience is strategy—not a mere compliance tick mark. Our partnership with Elevondata sets a new standard for resilience, enabling businesses to anticipate challenges, adapt swiftly, and secure their position in an ever-changing landscape," said Rohil Sharma, CEO of Perpetuuiti.

About Elevondata

Elevondata is a forward-thinking leader in data management, analytics, and automation, committed to simplifying and digitally transforming business processes. With a strong focus on emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, and Cloud, Elevondata offers market-leading products and solutions that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance agility. By ensuring cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, Elevondata helps businesses navigate complex challenges and drive sustainable growth. For more information, visit: elevondata.com

About Perpetuuiti

Perpetuuiti Technosoft is a global leader in enterprise resilience automation, offering a suite of solutions designed to enhance business continuity, operational resilience, and digital transformation. With a commitment to innovation, Perpetuuiti helps organizations navigate the complexities of modern IT environments. For more information, visit: perpetuuiti.com/index.php

