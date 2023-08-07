Elevondata Announces Agreement to Deliver Xerox DocuShare Content Management Platform

Elevondata Labs Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 09:40 ET

Elevondata Labs Inc., a leading provider of advanced IT solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Xerox to become a reseller of the highly acclaimed DocuShare content management platform solution (ECM/CSP).

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The relationship will allow Elevondata to offer its clients in the U.S., U.K., and India an innovative solution set that streamlines business processes, automates workflows, and supports digital transformation initiatives. The company will deliver and support solution instances for Xerox and Elevondata clients and leverage its Managed Cloud Services offering to support the installation, setup and ongoing maintenance of the cloud platforms utilized by DocuShare.

"We are excited to work with Xerox to expand our offerings and provide the DocuShare solution for clients' and future clients' content-heavy pain points," said Rohit Tandon, founder, and CEO of Elevondata. "This collaboration enables us to offer a cutting-edge platform that will revolutionize their content management processes and drive digital transformation across their organizations."

A mobile, intuitive and cloud-enabled content management platform that can be deployed onsite for greater IT control or via a secure private cloud for enhanced mobility, DocuShare offers robust tools to help organizations improve efficiencies, increase employee and business productivity, and empower growth at lower operational costs.

"Despite advances in digital tools, too many organizations continue to rely on paper and labor-intensive processes that can get in the way of growth," said Jeremy Lukovich, Xerox Global VP of Content Management. "Our relationship with Elevondata will help us accelerate DocuShare customer onboarding with simpler, streamlined deployment, support, and training offerings. Together, we can help organizations of all shapes and sizes do business better."

About Elevondata Labs Inc.

Elevondata is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions that help businesses drive growth, improve efficiency and enhance customer experience. With deep expertise in emerging technologies such as Big Data, Intelligent Automation, AI/ML and Blockchain, Elevondata delivers customized solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients in industries such as Healthcare, EdTech, Insurance/Payors, Fintech/Payments Processors, HROs, High-Tech Manufacturing and Distributors. For more information, visit www.elevondata.com

To learn more about the Xerox® DocuShare® Content Management Platform, visit xerox.com/ecm.

For more information about this topic, please contact Elevondata Labs Inc. at [email protected]

Press Contact:

Rohit Tandon
+ 1 470-222-LIFT (5438)
http://www.elevondata.com

SOURCE Elevondata Labs Inc.

