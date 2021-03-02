Elevāt and LogiMove Announce IoT and Mobile Workflow and Dispatch Integration for Machinery

"Our CM7 platform processes 6+ million transactions a day and we utilize AI to identify equipment usage trends, workflow optimization and damage detection. These data provide visibility and transparency in field operations and is easily shared with customers," said Josh Mosko, LogiMove, Managing Director, Americas.

To learn more about Elevāt visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/.

About Elevāt

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, AI-enabled SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/.

About LogiMove

LogiMove is a global provider of customizable and low-code enterprise solutions that transform complex business processes into efficient workflows. Founded in August 2008 in Hamburg, Germany as CheckMobile GmbH, and since then have been the technology leader in offering clients mobile solutions to their field service operations.

We execute more than six million business processes per day for European Fortune 50 companies such as Hertz, Zeppelin Caterpillar, United Rentals, Media Saturn and Europcar. Our office locations span across Moscow, Hamburg, San Francisco, New York, and Singapore. Visit www.logimove.com.

SOURCE Elevat, Inc

Related Links

http://www.elevat-iot.com

