Elevāt and LogiMove Announce IoT and Mobile Workflow and Dispatch Integration for Machinery
Elevāt IIoT application enables firms using LogiMove Equipment Rental Mobility Solution to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience.
Mar 02, 2021, 07:56 ET
SEATTLE, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connected machines SaaS innovator, today announced the debut of a new integration between the Elevāt telematics platform and LogiMove's low code mobility platform. The integration provides a bundled solution enhancing workflows and streamlining fleet management for OEMs, fleet owners, rental companies, and dealers. Elevāt senses machine data from an array of industrial equipment conditions including engine hours, fuel usage, engine operation, hydraulic system, and more, transmits data to the Elevāt platform, and automatically shares the data with the LogiMove CM7 platform triggering workflows. Using these data, the LogiMove processing engine can generate a snapshot of real-time equipment status and a historical database of equipment usage events, service records and damage. This eliminates manual entry errors, speeds equipment check-in and out processes, and updates ERP and other backend systems.
"Elevāt helps equipment manufacturers, owners and users increase control, decrease cost and extend the useful life all types of machines. This integration partnership allows OEMs and fleet owners to get more value out of their machines and streamline operations by blending their machine data with their business processes," said Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and CRO, Elevāt.
"Our CM7 platform processes 6+ million transactions a day and we utilize AI to identify equipment usage trends, workflow optimization and damage detection. These data provide visibility and transparency in field operations and is easily shared with customers," said Josh Mosko, LogiMove, Managing Director, Americas.
About Elevāt
Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, AI-enabled SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/.
About LogiMove
LogiMove is a global provider of customizable and low-code enterprise solutions that transform complex business processes into efficient workflows. Founded in August 2008 in Hamburg, Germany as CheckMobile GmbH, and since then have been the technology leader in offering clients mobile solutions to their field service operations.
We execute more than six million business processes per day for European Fortune 50 companies such as Hertz, Zeppelin Caterpillar, United Rentals, Media Saturn and Europcar. Our office locations span across Moscow, Hamburg, San Francisco, New York, and Singapore. Visit www.logimove.com.
