Elevāt and Superior Broom Announce a Strategic Partnership to Enhance Fleet Management with Advanced Telematics Solutions

SEATTLE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, a leader in IoT and telematics solutions, and Superior Broom, a prominent manufacturer of road construction and street sweeping equipment, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to integrate Elevāt's advanced telematics solutions, Elevāt Machine Connect and Elevāt EZ, into Superior Broom's fleet.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the construction and maintenance industry, offering unprecedented levels of operational efficiency, asset utilization, and maintenance optimization. By leveraging Elevāt Machine Connect's comprehensive IoT capabilities and the simplicity of Elevāt EZ, Superior Broom aims to provide their customers with real-time insights into machine performance, health, and utilization." - Shane Reeder, President of Superior Broom

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Fleet Management: Real-time tracking and monitoring of equipment for optimized deployment and utilization.

Preventative Maintenance: Improved maintenance scheduling based on accurate machine data, reducing downtime and extending equipment lifespan.

Data-Driven Insights: Access to valuable data for informed decision-making and enhanced operational efficiency.

"The integration of Elevāt's telematics solutions into Superior Broom's fleet represents a forward-thinking approach to equipment management, setting a new standard for innovation and productivity in the industry." - says Adam Livesay, CO-Founder of Elevāt.

About Elevāt:

Elevāt is at the forefront of IoT and telematics technologies, dedicated to transforming how businesses connect with, monitor, and manage their industrial equipment and fleets.

About Superior Broom:

Superior Broom is a leading manufacturer of high-quality road construction and street sweeping equipment, known for its durability, performance, and innovation.

