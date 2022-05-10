Elevāt Extends Jump-Start Program, Activāt, that Ensures Off-Highway Machine IoT Dividends

"Having been in the industrial and off-highway machine market for decades, we witnessed the biggest pitfalls that often came up when implementing innovative solutions. With the Activāt MM-IoT Jump-Start, we head off issues before deployment even begins. This eliminates false starts and eliminates wasting time and money. Plus, it leads to a more streamlined deployment process and delivers immediate results that align with desired outcomes," says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt.

"One-size-fits-all solutions do not work when it comes to complex IoT telematics implementations. That is why it is crucial to begin with a discovery process that helps our team understand how the client plans to utilize Elevāt's solutions, everyone that will use the applications, and any client-specific requirements. The Activāt MM-IoT Jump-Start program also includes a pilot phase that allows for feedback and an action plan prior to going into full production," explains Livesay.

The Activāt MM-IoT Jump-Start program creates a sustainable mobile machinery IoT solution. Learn more by visiting Activāt MM-IoT Jump-Start.

ABOUT ELEVĀT

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, AI-enabled SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams.

