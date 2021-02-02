Elevāt EZ Delivers Cloud-Connected Machines in Minutes with Straightforward Deployment and Customizable Monitoring

Elevāt EZ connects in minutes, increases control, decreases operational costs, and extends the useful life of machines. The platform provides detailed GPS and geofencing capabilities, alarms and notifications to any device, usage, parts, fuel and operational reporting and up to 10 custom configured data points. Elevāt EZ+ provides faster data transmission rates and remote command and control capabilities. Learn more about Elevāt EZ.

ABOUT ELEVĀT

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, AI-enabled SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/.

SOURCE Elevát, Inc.