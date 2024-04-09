Elevāt To Deliver Breakthrough Investor Presentation at Venture Summit West

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt recently became one of only 150 companies worldwide to earn a coveted presentation slot at the 11th annual Venture Summit West. The Silicon Valley-based event connects founders of the hottest venture backed, emerging and early-stage companies with an exclusive audience of venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, investment bankers, and strategic partners.

Venture Summit West, presented by youngStartup Ventures, is the premier industry gathering for promising companies in tech, AI, fintech, cleantech, medtech, life sciences, and healthcare fields. With thousands of attendees each year and over 140 featured investors with over $250B under management, Venture Summit West is the event where significant deals are made. For Elevāt, it is a rare opportunity to connect with investors, share their vision, and secure the funding they need to continue their important work.

"Participating in Venture Summit West represents a pivotal moment for Elevāt as we showcase our game-changing IoT technology to a global audience of investors. We're confident that our innovative approach will resonate with forward-thinking partners seeking to redefine industry standards." - Adam Livesay, Founder

Venture Summit West accepts presenters who meet strict criteria based on industry, stage, business model, size of the target audience, milestones achieved to date, and whether the company would be of interest to the featured investors. The presentation programs are geared toward emerging growth companies looking to gain visibility among active investors and raise capital. Companies looking to secure series A-C funding for $2-30M are eligible for the Top Innovators Program, while seed stage companies can apply for the Seed Pitchfest Program.

