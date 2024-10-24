Elevāt Unveils Ecosystem Management Rollout, Elevating OEM Communication and Collaboration

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, an industry leader in IoT solutions for mobile off-highway industries, announces the launch of its enhanced Ecosystem Management Platform rollout, marking a significant step forward in OEM communication, asset management, and operational efficiency. This rollout represents a strategic evolution of Elevāt's existing platform, enabling OEMs to unlock the full potential of their connected ecosystems.

The enhanced platform focuses on creating seamless communication across OEM networks, integrating a range of stakeholders, including dealers, service teams, partners, and asset owners into a unified ecosystem. Elevāt's solution supports the flow of critical information, enabling stakeholders to collaborate more effectively, optimize service coordination, and enhance operational performance.

Adam Livesay, Co-Founder of Elevāt, shares the importance of this industry-shaping rollout:

"Our industry is evolving rapidly—from connecting machines, to connecting businesses, to connecting entire ecosystems. Our enhanced platform is designed with this at its core. We understand that the ability to maintain clear communication across all levels of the OEM ecosystem is vital. We are not just connecting machines, we're empowering businesses to make faster, informed decisions while strengthening relationships across their entire network."

Key Benefits of Elevāt's Ecosystem Management Platform:

Streamlined Communication: Facilitate organized communication across all touchpoints in the OEM ecosystem, ensuring all stakeholders—whether service teams, dealers, or partners—stay aligned and informed throughout the service lifecycle.

Service Dashboards: Ecosystem-wide dashboards for tracking condition-based alerts, DM1s, maintenance reminders, and service requests.

Ecosystem-wide dashboards for tracking condition-based alerts, DM1s, maintenance reminders, and service requests. Request for Service: A streamlined service request system with real-time tracking and updates, enabling faster and more efficient handling of service needs similar to a ticketing system.

A streamlined service request system with real-time tracking and updates, enabling faster and more efficient handling of service needs similar to a ticketing system. Scalability: Designed to support growing ecosystems, easily integrating new assets, users, and partners as business needs evolve.

The Ecosystem Management Platform is tailored for the interconnected industrial environment, enabling proactive communication and data sharing, reducing downtime, and ensuring operational excellence.

Elevāt continues to redefine OEM ecosystems, ensuring that companies can respond faster to operational needs and build stronger, more resilient networks of partners and customers.

About Elevāt

Elevāt is a global leader in Industrial IoT solutions, specializing in connecting industrial equipment to cloud-based systems for enhanced productivity, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency. The company's platform provides real-time data and insights to equipment operators, OEMs, and fleet managers, helping businesses transform operations and harness the power of smart technology.

SOURCE Elevat, Inc