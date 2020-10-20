eleXsys Energy Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eleXsys Energy will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 22nd & 23rd October at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX TV platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, EIT Climate-KIC, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

eleXsys Energy has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Founded in 2012, eleXsys Energy has developed the eleXsys® Energy Management System (eEMS), an advanced power electronics device, combined with a suite of software applications using Ai, enabling next generation two-way smart grids and solving the global barriers to renewable energy use.

eleXsys is an internationally award-winning technology solution to the challenge of voltage volatility created by increasing distributed energy resources competing to dispatch energy into grids. With its proprietary technology, eleXsys represents an important breakthrough in the provision of stability solutions sought by network operators and their consumers, without the need for expensive network infrastructure upgrades which generate upward pressure on electricity prices.

eleXsys Energy's proven power electronics and software (Ai) technology has no direct competitors with its innovative software as a service ("SaaS") business models already monetising eleXsys technology across the electricity market value chain, forecasting significant revenue potential and value for investors. The Group currently has over 230 customers with strong annual turnover and significant scope to grow both its market applications and partners globally.

The Company recently entered into a partnership with IKEA to commence on Australia's largest grid-connected commercial microgrid of its kind, allowing IKEA's surplus stored clean energy to be traded into the South Australian network when demand is at its highest. With the help of eleXsys, the IKEA Australia Clean Energy Transformation Project will transition IKEA Adelaide to operating with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and will generate low cost and clean energy for the Adelaide community. Jan Gardberg, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer for IKEA Australia said of the recent partnership that "eleXsys will support the balancing of the electricity grid not just on stores in Australia, but across the IKEA network around the world".

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

