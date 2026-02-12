Elf Labs Signs Grammy Award-Winning Producer Kiplin "777MIDAS" Evans to Score Original Animated Series "RoboStars"

Hitmaking producer joins veteran creative team as studio builds franchise-scale animated universe

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elf Labs today announced that Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Kiplin "777MIDAS" Evans will compose and produce the original score for "RoboStars"™, the company's debut animated series.

Evans is a Grammy Award winner and nominee whose credits span chart-topping and multi-platinum releases across the major U.S. label groups, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music. A classically trained musician, he has worked across songwriting, vocal production, engineering, and mastering, earning a reputation for shaping records that combine melodic depth with commercial reach.

His collaborators include Drake and 21 Savage, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and Toosii. He executive-produced Coco Jones' debut EP "Let Me Check It" and later co-wrote her single "ICU," which reached No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 and preceded her 2024 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance. He also co-wrote Toosii's "Favorite Song," which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Evans joins a creative roster that includes veteran voice talent from "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Pokémon," legendary comic artist and executive Walter A. McDaniel, whose credits include "X-Men," "Deadpool," "Spider-Man" and "Wolverine," and Emmy-nominated writer and director Mike de Seve, known for "Madagascar," "Shrek 2," "Monsters vs. Aliens," "Sesame Street" and "Saturday Night Live."

For "RoboStars," Evans will shape the franchise's musical identity, creating a score that supports character-driven storytelling and world-building. The series follows a group of perfectly programmed characters whose world shifts when a system failure sparks unexpected self-awareness. As they venture beyond their preloaded reality, they discover that growth comes through choice, connection, and friendship.

"The strongest franchises have a sound as recognizable as their characters," said David Phillips, CEO of Elf Labs. "Kiplin has shaped music that resonates globally and sits at the center of contemporary culture. That understanding of sound and audience is a powerful asset as we define the world of RoboStars."

Produced by Elf Labs, "RoboStars" is slated to premiere later this year on Elf+, the company's owned streaming service, with additional distribution across its broader ecosystem, including Elf Mobile.

Elf Labs' slate includes three greenlit animated series: "RoboStars," "Sparkle Princess"™ and "Lil' Princess"™, each built from the company's rich portfolio of intellectual property (IP). The company owns more than 500 historic trademarks and copyrights, including iconic characters such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel and Belle.

Over the past two years, Elf Labs reports valuation growth of 1,600%, driven by expansion of its IP and vertically integrated model spanning content, technology, and distribution. The company recently reserved the Nasdaq ticker symbol $ELFS as it continues to scale its franchise platform.

About Elf Labs:

Elf Labs is a technology-powered IP and entertainment studio that builds and distributes long-term character franchises. The company owns a portfolio of intellectual property, including the Junior Elf book series and characters such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Rapunzel.

Elf Labs develops, licenses and distributes its franchises across animation, interactive media, consumer products and immersive experiences. Through its vertically integrated model, the company produces original content and delivers it through its owned platforms, including the Elf+ streaming service and Elf Mobile wireless network, while retaining control of its underlying IP.

The company has reserved the Nasdaq ticker symbol ELFS. For more information, visit elflabs.com.

