Elfatih I. Abter, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAPEER, Mich., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elfatih I. Abter, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Infectious Disease Specialist for his outstanding professional achievements in the medical field and his dedication to serving the medical community at East Michigan Infectious Disease PLLC.

Having led an impressive medical career for 44 years, Elfatih I. Abter, MD, is a distinguished Infectious Disease Specialist and the founder of East Michigan Infectious Disease PLLC. He started his practice in 2014. Alongside his practice, Dr. Abter has been working with McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital for 11 years as the Director of Infectious Diseases. Dr. Abter cares for patients with infections that are difficult to diagnose and can be life-threatening in his current position. He brings valuable knowledge and experience from his work in Africa dealing with the Meningitis belt epidemic. In 1986, he also assisted with the Aids epidemic at that time in the United States.

Among of his academic achievements, Dr. Abter is a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine of the Medical University of Sofia in Bulgaria, where he earned his medical degree in 1977. His medical training continued after completing his internship at the University Hospital, his internal medicine residency at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center, and his fellowship in infectious disease at Maimonides Medical Center. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Abter is board-certified in infectious disease and internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).



Well-versed in his field, Dr. Abter is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (FIDSA). He continues to remain abreast of his field's latest advancements by maintaining an active membership with the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. In addition, he is a reviewer for The Journal of Infectious Diseases and has published numerous articles.



Dr. Abter enjoys swimming, listening to music, and working on home improvement projects in his spare time.



To learn more, please visit https://www.mclaren.org/main/physician-directory/abter-elfatih--946.



