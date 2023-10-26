ELFI Study Reveals Impact of Student Loan Refinancing on Borrowers' Financial Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With concern about repaying student debt on the rise, borrowers refinancing their loans with ELFI show positive progression in their repayment journey, according to a survey released today by ELFI.

In ELFI's third annual survey recorded customer responses about their experience refinancing student loans and the effects on their financial health.

Education Loan Finance, a nationwide private student loan and refinancing lender, recently surveyed customers who refinanced some or all of their student loans between 1/3/23 and 3/1/23. The survey revealed that the majority of customers experienced significant savings on either a monthly or long-term basis, and that refinancing positively impacted their financial health and circumstances.

The survey findings reveal that refinancing student loans with ELFI can lower monthly payments, accelerate borrowers' repayment timelines, and decrease the negative lifestyle impacts of student loans.

Among customers who decided to refinance, many noted that student loans were negatively impacting their financial lives. The most notable negative impacts reported included reductions in dining out (63.76%), decreased retirement savings (61.74%), and delays in purchasing a home (57.05%) or vehicle (44.97%).

The survey confirms that refinancing student loans helps customers save, with customers reporting an average of $277.89 saved per month. Moreover, 79.3% of customers recorded lower monthly payments after refinancing with ELFI. Over the entirety of their loan term, ELFI customers' projected savings of $20,773.86 on average.

Furthermore, ELFI customers displayed positive trends in the areas shown to be negatively impacted by student loans. Through refinancing, customers reported that they were able to buy homes (24%), start saving for retirement (27.52%), or even get married (11%).

Alongside the savings discovered, the survey showed that 52% of ELFI customers expect to pay off their student loans faster after refinancing. These results indicate that borrowers refinancing with ELFI experience improvement in their financial well-being by having a shorter repayment period.

In publishing this survey's discoveries, ELFI helps illustrate the effects of refinancing through the feedback of customers actively affected.

ELFI hopes to showcase the benefits of refinancing student loans on borrowers' financial health. Following the survey's end, ELFI encourages prospective borrowers to consider their situation and finances when deciding whether or not to refinance.

"We hope this study can provide those looking to refinance with comprehensive insights and real-life experiences surrounding how refinancing could look for them," adds Barbara Thomas, SouthEast Bank COO and head of the ELFI Division. "We strive to continue helping borrowers manage their student loans responsibly."

About Education Loan Finance

Education Loan Finance, a division of SouthEast Bank, is a leading online lender designed to assist borrowers by consolidating and refinancing private and federal student loans into one simple, low-cost loan. Education Loan Finance believes that providing consumers with comprehensive refinancing and consolidation options empowers the consumers on their financial journey. To learn more, visit www.elfi.com.

About SouthEast Bank

SouthEast Bank is a community bank headquartered in Farragut, Tennessee. With assets in excess of $2.6 billion, SouthEast Bank offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Middle and East Tennessee, including its specialty consumer loan division, ELFI, which specializes in educational loan programs. SouthEast Bank is committed to the financial success of its customers, employees and communities. Local decision-making and community involvement have been the driving successes of SouthEast Bank since its inception. Member FDIC.

For more information, visit www.southeastbank.com or call 1-844-732-2657.

Media Contact:

Skylar Smith

(865) 210-0783

[email protected]

SOURCE Education Loan Finance