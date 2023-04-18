ELGIN RECYCLING JOINS TERRA'S "DONE WITH IT" PROGRAM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Elgin Recycling has joined TERRA's Done with IT e-waste program to provide recycling options to clients and communities with limited access to sustainable, e-waste recycling services.

The Done with IT program serves the continental U.S. and Canada with simple, secure recycling options from its international network of e-Stewards and R2 Certified facilities. The network includes 20 participating facilities including Elgin's R2v3 certified operations in West Dundee, IL.

"Only certified recyclers like Elgin comply with rigorous standards that ensures end-of-life electronics are recycled sustainably," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "E-Waste is also a neglected backdoor to data breach and identity theft; TERRA's Certified members make sure the devices they take custody of have all their data destroyed."

According to the EPA, e-waste is the fastest growing solid waste stream and accounts for 70% of the toxins entering landfills and illegal dump sites. It is fast becoming an environmental epidemic. E-Waste contains lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, etc. which when it is exposed to the elements can potentially leach these toxic chemicals directly into the surrounding ground water. The negative effects of exposure to these toxins include birth defects as well as damage to the coronary, respiratory, nervous, and skeletal system functions.

"The e-waste crisis is a global issue that requires local solutions," said Brett Simon, Operations and Account Manager at Elgin Recycling. "We're very excited to join TERRA and Done with It to provide access to our certified recycling services to the communities and organizations we serve."

"TERRA is actively seeking more certified recycling partners like Elgin Recycling to join our alliance," Napoli added.

TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

Elgin Recycling is a family-owned business that has been in business for over 40 years. What once began as a silver smelting business in 1978 progressed into a small, non-ferrous recycling center in the 80's. Today they have expanded to a multi-facility operation, processing all metals and materials including ferrous metals, exotic alloys, paper, electronics, and plastic.

