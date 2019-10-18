ELI, Inc. Announces Upcoming Civility Webinar with Brandon Hall Group

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELI, Inc., a training and consulting company that helps organizations build more inclusive, productive, and compliant workplaces, today announced it will be co-hosting a webinar with Brandon Hall Group on October 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EDT titled, "Fostering Civility to Improve Business Results."

In this webinar, David Wentworth, Principal Learning Analyst with Brandon Hall Group and Steve Paskoff, CEO and Founder of ELI explores how learning can help employees focus on their commonalities of values and mission, while improving organizational results and reducing enterprise risk.

"Behavior is as important as any aspect of the core responsibilities within an organization," said Steve Paskoff, CEO and founder of ELI, Inc. "Not only must senior leaders prioritize civility training, but also operationalize it – particularly as an ongoing, business initiative in order to see effective change and impact the workplace."

Civility, diversity, inclusion and ethics should not be seen as simply organizational niceties. Addressing these properly as necessities can help drive organizational results and minimize risk. A key element to success in these areas is a learning strategy that promotes, teaches and sustains these principles in the context of the organizational mission, values, and commitment to excellence.

According to Paskoff, building this link and supporting it with leadership actions and their own demonstrated commitment is critical to ensure that others apply key values and actions to their own daily work.

"Organizations are all facing their own realities when it comes to inclusion, diversity, civility and ethics in the workplace, yet many of the attempts to address them focus only on the symptoms," said David Wentworth, Principal Learning Analyst with Brandon Hall Group. "ELI takes a holistic view of the issues, focusing on making systemic change – not only to meet regulatory requirements, but to actually drive business performance and results."

The webinar will cover:

Defining civility

Why civility matters

The keys to a civil workplace

Real-world examples

To learn more, register and join the webcast here.

About ELI, Inc.

ELI is a training and consulting company that helps organizations build more inclusive, productive, and compliant workplaces. The company, which has over 10,000 ELI certified instructors and has trained over two million leaders and team members, focuses on addressing workplace civility and the positive business impact a civil culture has on organizations. ELI's award-winning training experiences are based on real-life scenarios and backed by the team's legal expertise. ELI was recognized as an example of effective training that reduces the incidents of harassment in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) published report, "Study of Harassment in the Workplace."

About Brandon Hall

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

SOURCE ELI, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.eliinc.com

