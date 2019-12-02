Eli Lilly and Company Unveils Shared Innovation Laboratory in South San Francisco

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today unveiled its first shared innovation lab, located in South San Francisco, designed to speed the discovery of innovative medicines through collaboration with local biotech companies. Lilly Gateway Labs will offer companies direct access to Lilly scientists, team members and executives, as well as exposure to Lilly's scientific and functional expertise.

"Lilly is making this investment to help speed the discovery of medicines," said Dan Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., president of Lilly Research Laboratories and chief scientific officer, Eli Lilly and Company. "This model will enable scientists to do what they do best, in an environment that fosters scientific breakthrough. We're excited to see how it will impact our ability to deliver new solutions for patients."

Companies who work in Lilly Gateway Labs will have the opportunity to collaborate with Lilly on projects of mutual interest, participate in shared learning forums with Lilly experts and partners, and have the potential for financial investment from Lilly, venture funds, or both.

"Lilly chose the Bay Area as the location for Lilly Gateway Labs for many reasons, including the ability to tap into the hotbed of biotech innovation already based here," said Julie Gilmore, Ph.D., site head and chief operations officer, Lilly Gateway Labs. "We're excited to further extend our California footprint because of the supportive scientific environment which enables all aspects of drug discovery."

With over 65,000 square feet of space, Lilly Gateway Labs offers 32 state-of-the-art, flexibly designed private lab modules. Each module includes lab space for six to eight scientists, office space, and work stations. The space was designed with open areas for collaboration, where scientific symposia and programming will be hosted by Lilly for companies at the site as well as the broader Bay Area scientific community.

"Healthcare is the fastest growing sector of California's economy and Lilly Gateway Labs brings exciting opportunities for partnerships and innovation in drug research and development in South San Francisco that will help lead to groundbreaking therapies and improved patient care," said Rob Lapsley, President and CEO, California Business Roundtable. "California's life sciences industry is one of the nation's – and the world's – leading life sciences hubs, and we look forward to their leadership in South San Francisco to grow new companies and jobs into the future."

Companies interested in joining Lilly Gateway Labs should contact LillyGatewayLabs@lilly.com.

