Eli Manning To Lead March for Babies® In New York City

"I am excited to be joining this great event and supporting the important work March of Dimes is doing to help give every baby the best possible start," said Manning, who has served as Celebrity Chair of the event for the past ten years. "March for Babies gives everyone in our community the chance to raise awareness and funds to help in the fight for healthy moms and strong babies."

Manning will be joined by thousands of New Yorkers on Sunday, April 29. The 3-mile walk starts at the Lincoln Center Area and finishes at 26th St. and Lexington Ave. Participants will get to meet Nickelodeon® PAW Patrol's Marshall and Skye, Nella the Princess Knight, and an introduction to the brand's new Canticos characters. Registration opens at 8:30 A.M. and the walk steps off at 10 A.M. For more information and to register, visit marchforbabies.org or call 212.353.8353. March for Babies 2018 is expected to raise $1.5 million.

March for Babies New York City is sponsored by Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, Nickelodeon® and Toyota. Media partners are CBS2, WLNY10/55, WCBS Newsradio 880, fresh 102.7, CBS FM 101.1, and WFAN Sports Radio. March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy's, HCA, Cigna, Pampers and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

