ELIAS Animal Health Appoints Chief Revenue Officer; Launches Pursuit of $10M Series A Funding to Support Commercialization and Development of Innovative Canine Cancer Therapies

Experienced executive will lead launch of the first USDA-approved immunotherapy for the treatment of bone cancer in dogs

OLATHE, Kan., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIAS Animal Health, a leading companion animal cancer therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Brian Segebrecht as Chief Revenue Officer in anticipation of the impending product approval of the ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy (ECI®) in Q4.

Segebrecht joins the ELIAS leadership team after recently leading Sentrx Animal Care as CEO to a point of exit in 2023. At ELIAS, he will lead the commercialization of the company's first-in-class adoptive cell therapy, as well as drive new business partnerships for the expanding product pipeline at ELIAS.

"Brian's track record of transforming commercial strategy and building value for shareholders make him the perfect fit as we move closer to the regulatory approval of ECI® in Q4 of 2024," said Tammie Wahaus, CEO of ELIAS Animal Health. "His leadership at ELIAS will be critical as we continue to pursue funding to support the commercialization of our lead product, as well as the continued expansion of our portfolio of companion animal cancer therapeutics."

"I am both honored and excited to join this amazing team in their important work in canine oncology," said Brian Segebrecht, CRO. "ECI® is a disruptive innovation in the osteosarcoma space that will fill a real void in the current treatment options, and the ELIAS pipeline of innovations to follow ECI® is equally special."

Segebrecht's appointment comes on the heels of a significant milestone for ELIAS Animal Health – based on pivotal study data, the USDA has determined ECI® demonstrates a reasonable expectation of efficacy. ECI® is poised to be the only adoptive cell therapy of its kind approved for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma, a deadly form of bone cancer in dogs.

The company is pursuing a $10 million Series A capital raise to support manufacturing expansion and commercial launch of ECI®. Funding will also support the continued development of the company's product pipeline, which includes a novel oncolytic immunotherapy, a pilot study combining ECI® with a conditionally approved checkpoint inhibitor, and a pilot study evaluating its adoptive cell therapy in large breed dogs using a sophisticated surgical technique to avoid amputation.

Prior to commercial launch, which is expected later in 2024, ECI® will continue to be available as an experimental biologic for veterinary use under ELIAS's existing 9 CFR 103.3 authorization as the company finalizes the remaining regulatory actions to secure a first-in-class Autologous Prescription Product license.

About ELIAS Animal Health

ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company advancing novel targeted T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of canine cancers. The ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy is available to veterinarians commercially under 9 CFR 103.3 as an experimental autologous prescription product for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma. The company's novel therapeutic approach offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. Learn more at www.eliasanimalhealth.com.

