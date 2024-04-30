ELIAS Animal Health Expands Manufacturing Capacity Ahead of Product Approval and Pipeline Expansion

OLATHE, Kan., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIAS Animal Health, a leading companion animal cancer therapeutics company, is expanding its manufacturing capacity in a larger facility located in Lenexa, Kansas as it prepares for the commercial product launch of the ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy (ECI®) later this year. In January 2024, ECI® was determined by the USDA as demonstrating a reasonable expectation of efficacy, a significant milestone in the pathway to product licensure, and a significant milestone in veterinary oncology. ECI® is poised to be the only adoptive cell therapy of its kind approved for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma, a deadly form of bone cancer in dogs.

Osteosarcoma is one of the top five cancers in dogs and yet little innovation has been achieved in treating this disease. The historical standard of care for treating canine osteosarcoma has been off-label chemotherapy. With ECI®'s pioneer position as a therapy specifically indicated for this deadly disease in dogs, and its demonstrated improved safety profile versus the standard of care, ELIAS is anticipating significant demand for the therapy following full approval and launch. This expansion of capacity in anticipation of demand reinforces the company's commitment to improving cancer treatment outcomes in veterinary patients through the advancement of innovative therapies. In addition to accommodating increased demand for ECI®, the new manufacturing facility will enable the company to continue development work on its pipeline of innovation.

Tammie Wahaus, CEO of ELIAS Animal Health said, "This move to a larger space will better position us to treat more dogs across the country affected by bone cancer whose families are seeking an alternative option to the current standard of care: chemotherapy. The increased capacity is also critical as we develop additional therapies for the veterinary oncology market."

Prior to the commercial launch of ECI®, which is expected later in 2024, the product will continue to be available as an experimental biologic for veterinary use under ELIAS's existing 9 CFR 103.3 authorization as the company finalizes the remaining regulatory actions to secure a first-in-class Autologous Prescription Product license.

The company recently announced it has launched pursuit of a $10 million Series A capital raise to support manufacturing expansion, commercial launch of ECI®, and continued development on the company's product pipeline.

About ELIAS Animal Health

ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company advancing novel targeted T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of canine cancers. The ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy is available to veterinarians commercially under 9 CFR 103.3 as an experimental autologous prescription product for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma. The company's novel therapeutic approach offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. Learn more at www.eliasanimalhealth.com.

