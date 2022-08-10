ELIAS Animal Health Research Demonstrates Cancer-Killing Capabilities of Its Activated T Cell Immunotherapy

In vitro study demonstrates how vaccine-primed T cells mount an immune response against cancer cells

The mechanism of action for ECI has been demonstrated in an in vitro study using cancer cells and T cells collected from pet dogs being treated with ECI for osteosarcoma, a deadly form of bone cancer. In the presence of target cancer cells, activated T cells from vaccinated dogs demonstrated cytotoxic activity, meaning the T cells acted in such a way to kill cancer cells.

Read: ECI® Mechanism of Action Technical Summary

Results of ECI clinical trial found several long-term cancer survivors

Results from a previously reported clinical trial evaluating ECI in pet dogs with appendicular osteosarcoma were impressive, with several long-term survivors.

A second ECI trial completed enrollment early 2022, with over 100 pet dogs enrolled at 10 sites across the United States. Results from that study are expected late 2022.

About ELIAS Animal Health

ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company advancing novel targeted T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of canine cancers. The ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy is available to veterinarians commercially under 9 CFR 103.3 as an experimental autologous prescription product for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma. The company's novel therapeutic approach offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. Learn more at www.eliasanimalhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Wiley

1-816-800-0504

[email protected]

SOURCE Elias Animal Health