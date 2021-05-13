Elias Sports Bureau Brings Research Expertise to 2021 PGA Championship at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Tweet this

During the PGA Championship, Elias Sports Bureau will provide media and research support to the PGA of America, fielding incoming questions to ensure up-to-the-minute response. Elias' editorial team will mine information from the historical data to produce Elias Notes – data-driven storylines blending statistics with player and Championship news that are distributed to the PGA's media partners. The team will also proactively identify exciting and compelling stories along with relevant statistics.

"The PGA Championship is exciting," says Randy Robles, New Partner Development Lead at Elias Sports Bureau. "Our goal at Elias is to mine the historical data to uncover compelling stories that grab the attention of fans. There is always an opportunity to break a long-standing record, like Collin Morikawa did in 2020 by shooting the best final 36-hole score in PGA Championship history. Who might break a record this year? These are the types of stories we help identify and season with statistical flavor."

"After 100-plus years of PGA Championship history, we decided that it was time to invest in the PGA Championship's future by verifying and optimizing our historical data," said John Dever, Director, Public Relations - Championships for the PGA of America. "Our first call was to the Elias Sports Bureau. They've been terrific to work with, from our first discussion in New York right through our final data file exchange. Along the way, we've asked hundreds of questions and Elias always delivered. We also learned a little more about our own Major Championship along the way. The entire exercise was both fun and fruitful, but above all, it provides us with great comfort knowing that the PGA Championship's ample history and data is verified and will continue to be moving forward."

"Elias is proud to partner with the PGA of America," said Joe Gilston, President of Elias Sports Bureau. "With the most experienced researchers and editorial team in sports, Elias is uniquely positioned to help ensure an exceptional 2021 PGA Championship experience for all fans of golf."

With this partnership, Elias continues to expand its reach in sports - supporting nearly every professional sport in the United States.

Many of golf's greatest champions, from Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan, to Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, have had their names inscribed on the famed Wanamaker Trophy, which is annually awarded to the PGA Champion.

Last August, Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The 2021 PGA Championship is scheduled to be played, May 17-23, at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

About Elias Sports Bureau

Elias Sports Bureau is the most trusted name in sports. Since its founding in 1913, Elias Sports Bureau has been the world's foremost sports statistician and historian, providing historical research, statistical data and data-related services in the field of professional sports.

The Elias Sports Bureau is the longtime Official Statistician for Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Soccer (MLS), the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the NBA G League and the PGA Championship.

As a trusted partner of ESPN, CBS Sports, and Turner Networks, Elias provides editorial content plus pre-/post- and in-game research and analysis that adds context and color commentary to sports broadcasts.

A technology leader, the AccessElias platform helps sports researchers identify relevant and timely data to meet their organization's content needs. No other company matches the breadth and depth of professional sports data available from Elias Sports Bureau.

