Eliassen Group Continues to Expand Presence in St. Louis Market

READING, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC ("Eliassen Group"), a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, has agreed to acquire Ferguson Consulting, Inc. ("Ferguson Consulting"), an IT consulting firm based in the St. Louis area, in a transaction that will be finalized in the weeks to come.

Eliassen Group is a leading national strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, risk management & business optimization services, government solutions, and life sciences. Founded in 1989 and based in Reading, MA, the company has experienced tremendous growth throughout its history and is well-positioned for continued long-term success.

For more than 25 years, Ferguson Consulting has been a locally owned and managed IT consulting firm. The company provides IT consultants for staff augmentation positions of Fortune 500 companies in the St. Louis market. Their strength, and the primary skill of the majority of their consultants, has always been IT application development. They offer a full range of development services, from project design through implementation and support.

"We are at the peak of our success, and it couldn't be a better time to join the Eliassen Group community," said Susan Ferguson, President & CEO of Ferguson Consulting. "Not only does Eliassen provide our employees, clients, and consultants an expanded range of opportunities, but they also share the values at the heart of our organization."

"Our strategic partnership with Ferguson Consulting allows Eliassen Group to further expand our presence in the St. Louis market," explained Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "Ferguson's deep-rooted history of long-term success in the area is only one part of what makes the organization so appealing to Eliassen. More importantly, their care and attention to all sides of the business, from employees to clients to consultants, is a principle that Eliassen also embodies and the common force that naturally unites our organizations."

About Ferguson Consulting

Founded in 1994, Ferguson Consulting is a locally owned and managed IT consulting firm. The company provides IT contractors for staff augmentation positions of Fortune 400 companies in St. Louis. Their strength, and the primary skill of the majority of their consultants, is IT application development. They offer a full range of development services, from project design through implementation and support. For more information about Ferguson Consulting, visit www.FergusonConsultingInc.com.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, risk management & business optimization services, government solutions, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach. For more information about Eliassen Group, visit www.eliassen.com.

