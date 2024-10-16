Eliassen Group Enhances Technology Solutions and Expands Southern California Footprint with VIA Technical Acquisition

READING, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC, a strategic consulting company, has acquired VIA Technical, an IT talent services company operating in the San Diego market.

The combination of Eliassen Group and VIA Technical will expand clients' access to a broader range of services and a larger network of proven talent. Additionally, the acquisition of VIA aligns with Eliassen Group's commitment to enhancing the client and consultant experience, in addition to expanding its Southern California presence.

"Partnering with Eliassen Group strengthens our capabilities, enabling us to serve our clients more comprehensively and across a wider range of business areas," said VIA Technical's founder and CEO, Natalie Viani. "Additionally, as we broaden our client base, we will create more opportunities in the future for our consultants, all while upholding VIA's tradition of high-caliber service. I'm truly impressed by Eliassen's extensive capabilities in cutting-edge technology areas like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, along with their vast knowledge and experience in financial and risk advisory, as well as clinical solutions."

"VIA Technical comes to Eliassen with a roster of wonderful clients, an impressive group of talented professionals, and a well-deserved 'service first' reputation," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "Most importantly, VIA shares Eliassen's people-centric values and a culture focused on teamwork and community – values and culture that have come to be a differentiator in how we both serve our respective clients. We are excited to bring our two organizations together."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business, clinical, and IT services for their clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, they focus on three main areas: technology solutions, clinical solutions, and financial, risk & compliance, and advisory solutions. Eliassen Group prides itself on its purpose to positively impact the lives of their employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which they operate.

About VIA Technical

Founded in 2009, VIA Technical is an IT talent services firm serving the San Diego market. The VIA Technical team has cultivated relationships with thousands of candidates and companies because of one reason – putting service first. This focus – along with committing to clients that they will continue to nurture relationships, to be accessible when needed, and to guiding clients through the process until everyone is satisfied – is how VIA match talent with the perfect opportunity based on the clients' and candidates' objectives and goals.

