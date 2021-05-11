Eliassen Group Expands EG Life Sciences with Acquisition of The Evanston Group

READING, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC, a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, has agreed to acquire The Evanston Group, LLC, a national life sciences consulting firm headquartered in Chicago.

Eliassen Group is a leading national strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, and business optimization, in addition to their IT talent solutions practice. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, Eliassen Group is positioned for continued long-term success with a commitment to positively impacting the lives of their employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which they operate.

EG Life Sciences is a company of Eliassen Group that delivers consulting solutions in the quality, regulatory & compliance, validation, engineering, project management, and biometrics disciplines. EG Life Sciences' clients are supported through several customizable and scalable engagement models, and the acquisition of The Evanston Group expands these specialty areas.

Kay Anderson founded The Evanston Group in 1999 with her husband, Michael, and over the past 20 years they have grown the company into a premier life sciences consulting firm with a vast network of specialty talent and an expansive client roster. The Evanston Group provides multi-faceted support for industry-leading life sciences clients across nine key specialty areas, including clinical, research & development, quality assurance & control, regulatory, medical affairs, M&A/divestitures/integrations, digital transformation, supply chain/manufacturing, and project management.

"This acquisition is part of a transformational growth strategy for Evanston, allowing us to expand our relationships with our clients," said Michael Romero, The Evanston Group CEO. "Eliassen Group, and especially their company EG Life Sciences, delivers flexible and scalable solutions to the life sciences industry, and we're excited to join a team whose service offerings so perfectly complement our own, enabling us to offer our clients holistic support."

"Our strategic partnership with The Evanston Group allows Eliassen Group, and specifically EG Life Sciences, to further expand our presence in the life sciences space," explained Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "The Evanston Group is a people-first organization that not only supports their clients' missions, but partners with them to achieve greater innovation. We are thrilled to welcome the Evanston team to the Eliassen Group community."

"Combining forces with The Evanston Group offers EG Life Sciences an opportunity to support our clients from a clinical perspective and beyond," said Josh Nazarian, President of Eliassen Group. "Absolutely," agreed Greg Coir, Executive Vice President of EG Life Sciences. "Not only does this strategic partnership expand our core capabilities, but it unites Eliassen Group and EG Life Sciences with an organization that shares a similar passion for their work. The heart of our purpose is to positively impact lives -- and the Evanston team strives to achieve that goal every day, just as we do."

About The Evanston Group

The Evanston Group is a life sciences consulting firm providing specialty talent to the industry's largest global biotech leaders. With 4,000 engagements since their founding in 1999, they find amazing people to help do amazing things when clients need high-caliber expertise.

Evanston's consultants command deep knowledge in all sectors of the life sciences industry by handling projects from concept to completion, leaving behind the tools for long-term success that continually advance the landscape of modern medicine.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

About EG Life Sciences

EG Life Sciences, a company of Eliassen Group, delivers scalable solutions to medical device, pharmaceutical, biometrics, and diagnostics organizations, including the resources they need to meet the unique challenges of FDA regulations and submissions. When partnering with EG Life Sciences, our clients are connected with elevated subject matter experts who hit the ground running, working to produce high-level results that are strategically delivered on time and within budget. We have a genuine dedication to the people we serve and understand that peak performance saves lives.

