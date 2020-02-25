Eliassen Group Expands Presence in Silicon Valley Market

Eliassen Group is a leading national strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, risk management & business optimization services, government solutions, and life sciences. Founded in 1989 and based in Reading, MA, the company has experienced tremendous growth throughout its history and is well-positioned for continued long-term success.

Founded in 1995, The Armada Group is based in Santa Cruz, CA, and provides high quality on-demand talent solutions for the world's most innovative companies. Armada's priority is to provide an amazing client experience and add more value than expected. Joining Eliassen Group provides Armada and its clients with an expanded scope of services, including those offered through Eliassen Group's Professional Services division. The acquisition of Armada enables Eliassen Group to further expand their West Coast presence, especially in the high-tech San Francisco Bay Area.

"We are thrilled to join the Eliassen Group community," said Jeff Tavangar, President & CEO of The Armada Group. "Our companies share a dedicated commitment to providing an exceptional client experience, and this common goal seamlessly unites our organizations." Lisa Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer of Armada, agrees: "Not only a commitment to client service, but we also share a passion for 'keeping IT human' and developing lifelong relationships with those we work with."

"Our strategic partnership with The Armada Group opens Eliassen Group up to the vast high-tech landscape in the San Francisco Bay Area, notably deepening our presence in the Silicon Valley market," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "And of course," he continued, "we are uniting Eliassen with a firm that shares our dedication to positively impacting our communities."

About The Armada Group

The Armada Group was founded in 1995 to connect extraordinary talent with world-class opportunities. Our mission is to provide the highest quality on-demand talent solutions for the world's most innovative companies. Despite the challenging technical recruiting landscape, we find that our clients can consistently expect to meet their recruiting needs through The Armada Group's large network of carefully-screened talent in specialized IT fields. For more information about The Armada Group, visit www.thearmadagroup.com.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, risk management & business optimization services, government solutions, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach. For more information about Eliassen Group, visit www.eliassen.com.

