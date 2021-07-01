Eliassen Group Expands West-Coast Presence with Acquisition of Rooster Park

READING, Mass., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC, a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, has acquired Rooster Park LLC, a full-service software engineering staffing agency and consultancy based in the Seattle area.

Eliassen Group is a leading national strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on IT talent solutions, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and life sciences consulting. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, Eliassen Group is positioned for continued long-term success with a commitment to positively impacting the lives of their employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which they operate.

Based in Seattle and founded in 2008, Rooster Park is a full-service software engineering consultancy firm. They focus on all parts of the software engineering lifecycle, working with developers, quality assurance engineers, program managers, systems analysts, technical writers, user experience designers, and beyond. They combine high-quality in-demand software skills with people-ready attitudes and an emotional investment in building great things for those who care about the results.

"My team and I are thrilled for this next phase," said Scott Ruthfield, Rooster Park founder and CEO. "Joining Eliassen Group creates new opportunities and national reach for our consultants and allows us to provide a new suite of services to our clients. Eliassen Group shares our company values and enthusiasm for providing exceptional, holistic service, making them the perfect home for the future of Rooster Park."

"The acquisition of Rooster Park offers Eliassen Group an incredible opportunity for further geographical expansion and the enhancement of our strategic consulting offerings, including software engineering consulting," said Scott Cordeiro, Executive Vice President – Professional Services at Eliassen Group. "Rooster Park and Eliassen are naturally united by a commitment to providing extraordinary service by achieving full alignment with our clients' needs," agreed Dave MacKeen, Eliassen Group CEO. "In their own words, the folks at Rooster Park 'don't stop at good enough,' and this competitive drive to provide the best, most complete service for our clients is a cornerstone shared by both organizations."

About Rooster Park

Rooster Park is home to Puget Sound's most trusted software engineering consultants. They build world-class teams for all parts of the software engineering lifecycle, in highly scaled and complex technical environments. If you're a software professional looking for an opportunity that supercharges you, or an engineering leader that needs Seattle's best technology professionals to get something done – you're in the right place.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

