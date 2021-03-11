Eliassen Group Named to SIA's List of Best Staffing Firms to Work For

READING, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, has been honored as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts, global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions.

Eliassen Group competed for this distinction when its employees participated in an anonymous survey, which measured several aspects of office culture. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For North America winners are organized into five groups based on the number of internal employees. Each group is comprised of one grand prize winner along with the remaining top quartile of the firms in each category.

Close to 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of participation. Companies were ranked in each category according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.

"Congratulations to all of the Best Staffing Firm winners on this year's recognition," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "From communication and community to new ways of engaging their workforces, these organizations stand out in an especially turbulent year for their ability to keep staff and workers motivated, productive and feeling valued, and for their leadership in putting people first."

"We're thrilled to be named to SIA's list of Best Staffing Firms to Work For, and we're proud that we made this list under the most unprecedented of circumstances," said Dave MacKeen, Eliassen Group CEO. "This honor proves that our purpose of positively impacting the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate lies at the heart of our company culture, and our drive to fulfill that purpose is stronger than ever."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists, such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

