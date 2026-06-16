Elicio Therapeutics Investigation Initiated: SueWallSt Investigates the Officers and Directors of Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX)

Elicio Therapeutics reported Q1 2026 results showing a widening net loss and zero revenue days before its lead clinical program failed -- investors who bought ELTX lost 72.5% in a single session.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELTX) investors lost approximately 72.53% of their investment value today after the Company disclosed that its Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P study of ELI-002 7P failed to meet the primary disease-free survival endpoint in pancreatic cancer. On June 9, the Company reported Q1 2026 earnings showing zero revenue and a widening net loss driven by R&D spending. Six days later, shares collapsed. Shareholders who lost money on ELTX are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The Q1 2026 filing showed the Company generated no product revenue while reporting increased research and development expenses tied to the AMPLIFY-7P program. The Company's cash position funded operations centered on ELI-002 7P as its lead pipeline candidate. On June 15, the 144-patient Phase 2 trial missed its pre-specified primary endpoint.

Days before the trial data became public, B. Riley Securities had issued a Buy rating with a $27 price target on June 10-11. The stock closed at only $4.08 after the Phase 2 miss was disclosed on June 15.

If you purchased Elicio Therapeutics shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ELTX Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ELTX investigation? A: Investors who purchased ELTX stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ELTX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 72.5% after the Company disclosed that its Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P trial of ELI-002 7P failed to meet the primary disease-free survival endpoint. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Elicio Therapeutics made materially false or misleading statements regarding the prospects of ELI-002 7P and the AMPLIFY-7P clinical program. When the Phase 2 results were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ELTX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact SueWallSt? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my ELTX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ELTX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com