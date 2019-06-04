Elico Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leveraging IoT to Grow in the Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Market

"In spite of being a Tier III company in the electrochemistry, spectroscopy, and mass spectrometry product segments, Elico is well positioned to compete against Tier 1 vendors due to its use of IoT," said Sujan Sami, Program Manager. "IoT is still an emerging concept in the laboratory analytical instrumentation segment, which gives Elico an early-mover advantage."

Meanwhile, the company's focus on R&D has enabled it to own several patents. The government sector is one of its key end-user segments, but it is looking to expand its customer base in the long term with the offer of hyphenated products.

"Despite being a regionally focused company, Elico has been able to create a brand image for itself with its broad product portfolio," noted Sami. "It has the opportunity to build on this brand image and expand globally through partnerships."

About ELICO Ltd.

ELICO Ltd is a leading Analytical Instruments Design & Manufacturing Company established in 1960 headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Over the decades it achieved leadership in developing indigenous Analytical Instruments in Electrochemistry, Spectroscopy, Chromatography with a strong Intellectual Property Rights base. Apart from instrument development and manufacturing. ELICO provides R&D and Manufacturing Services to Global Analytical Instrument Companies, supported by a strong base of quality system certified for ISO 9001, ISO14001 & ISO 27001 standards

