Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld Collection's 1937 Rothko A Part of the Louis Vuitton Foundation Retrospective

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris is currently exhibiting "Untitled (The Subway)," a 1937 Rothko from the Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld collection. This is the first Rothko retrospective in nearly 25 years. Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld are honored to have their painting included in this exhibition of 115 major pieces from around the world.

Elie Hirschfeld and Bernard Arnault at the opening night of the Mark Rothko exhibition at Foundation Louis Vuitton, Paris, France.
"The shapes in the pictures are the performers," said Rothko, who liked to compare his paintings to dramas. The idea is typified in Elie Hirschfeld's piece, where New York commuters and underground structural elements play equally prominent roles in the dynamic scene unfolded on the canvas.

The Louis Vuitton Foundation exhibition aims to offer "a definitive Parisian take on the American master of melancholy." The intimate urban scenes of the artist's 1930s, which include the Elie Hirschfeld piece, open the exhibition, which follows the path of the artist's expanding repertoire into surrealism and abstraction. Occupying the entire space of the foundation, the Rothko retrospective will run until April of 2024. Says curator Suzanne Page of the exhibition: "It grants us access to transcendence."

Elie Hirschfeld and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, were together at the opening night of the exhibition in Paris.

"Scenes of New York City," the full Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld collection from which the Rothko is on loan, has been on display at the New York Historical Society the last two years. Starting November 1, Elie Hirschfeld's pieces will travel to the Palm Beach Society of the Four Arts, to be on display through January 28, 2024. The Florida exhibition will include scholarly entries on each work, a full catalogue of works, and an interview with Elie Hirschfeld.

Philanthropy is about the voluntary promotion of human welfare, according to Elie Hirschfeld. The Foundation's values are centered on community enhancement and support, with four key areas of giving: Education, Healthcare, Jewish Causes, and Athletics. Mr. Hirschfeld's intent is that ongoing contributions will enhance, promote and grow organizations that make a positive impact on individuals and their larger communities. With a personal history of giving that goes back to his years as a student serving as President of Brown University's Hillel chapter, Elie has remained inspired by that organization's commitment to enriching the Jewish people and repairing the world. Elie believes that giving back to the community, and to humanity, provides personal as well as societal enrichment. He created the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation as a means of expanding his efforts.

